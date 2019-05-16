Carnegie Hall Presents A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

On Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 8pm, Carnegie Hall will host both the University of Kentucky's Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony in honor of the 100th anniversary of the School of Music at the University of Kentucky. The performance takes place at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Ave, New York, NY. Tickets are $20, and are available at www.carnegiehall.org or by calling 212-247-7800.



130 players between the ages of 18-30 will appear onstage in this spectacular evening, which begins with the University of Kentucky's Wind Symphony, performing an exciting array of contemporary and traditional concert band compositions. Among the selections are Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever, all movements of Grainger's Lincolnshire Posy, and the world premiere of Wildcat Run by composer James M. Stephenson, who will be in attendance. Designed to be 'nothing but solid fun for 6 minutes', Wildcat Run is a commission that highlights every section of the Symphony, with hints of Stephen Foster's "My Old Kentucky Home" - a nod to the University's 100 year run.



The University of Kentucky's Symphony Orchestra follows with the Berlioz stand-alone Roman Carnival Overture, and Dvorak's famous Symphony No.9: From the New World, which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 1893.





