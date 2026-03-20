Caramoor to Feature JUNCTION TRIO and POIESIS QUARTET in Upcoming Concerts

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY, will continue its Rosen House Concert Series with two chamber music performances in April and May. On Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 3:00pm, Caramoor will present the internationally acclaimed supergroup Junction Trio. Caramoor's 2025-26 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, Poiesis Quartet, gives the second performance of its residency on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 3:00pm. Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series is held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same living room salon setting where Walter and Lucie Rosen once entertained their many friends.

Since coming together in 2015 as the Junction Trio, celebrated soloists violinist Stefan Jackiw (a 2007 alumn of Caramoor's Evnin Rising Stars program), cellist Jay Campbell, and pianist Conrad Tao have dazzled audiences with performances that blend technical brilliance, emotional depth, and an adventurous spirit – redefining chamber music with fearless creativity and electrifying synergy. For this performance at Caramoor on April 12, the Junction Trio will perform Conrad Tao's Eventide, Maurice Ravel's Piano Trio, and Robert Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 63. Whether interpreting classical masterworks or trailblazing contemporary works, the trio brings a fresh, dynamic energy to the stage. Their critically acclaimed appearances at Carnegie Hall, the 92nd Street Y, and Toronto's Royal Conservatory have affirmed their place as one of today's most exciting ensembles.

The Poiesis Quartet – pronounced poy-EE-suhss, from the Greek “to make” – comprising violinists Sarah Ying Ma and Max Ball, violist Jasper de Boor, and cellist Drew Dansby, returns to the Rosen House on May 3 for the second concert of its residency at Caramoor, which showcases the ensemble's fresh take on chamber music. Formed at Oberlin in 2022 and now based in Cincinnati, this award-winning ensemble has quickly gained national attention, with honors including the Grand Prizes at the 2025 Banff International String Quartet and the 2023 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competitions. Known for its rich, cohesive sound and adventurous programming, the quartet breathes new life into classical masterworks while amplifying bold, contemporary voices. On May 3, the Poiesis Quartet will perform Michi Wiancko's To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores (2020); Eleanor Alberga's String Quartet No. 2 (1994); and Béla Bartók's String Quartet No. 5 (1934). Poiesis's first concert in residence at Caramoor was chosen as one of the best classical performances of 2025 by The New York Times. Tickets are free for audience members ages 18 and under.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Music Room, Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, and the Sunken Garden), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, sound sculptures which draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), a seasonal concessions tent, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events. The estate's gardens and grounds are also open year round to visitors, free of charge, for picnicking and walking daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm.