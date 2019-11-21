Canticum Novum Singers to Present Christmas Concert In New York City

The Canticum Novum Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present its Canticum Novum Christmas concert on Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 PM, with David Enlow, organ at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Amsterdam Ave. between 99th & 100th St. in Manhattan.

This will be a program of Holiday choral music from across the centuries, and will include works by Machaut, Gibbons, Holst, Britten, Musgrave, Perle, and Frisch. The concert will also include traditional carols and other holiday favorites.

Tickets for the December 14 concert are $30, ($25 when purchased online), $20 for seniors 65+ and $10 for students up to age 25, available from https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/413621/a-canticum-novum-christmas. For more information, call 914-582-3915 or visit http://www.canticumnovum.org/season.html.

Canticum Novum Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Called "an elite chorus" by The New York Times, The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 47th season under the direction of its founder, Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin. Their latest CD is A Canticum Novum Christmas, available at https://www.amazon.com/. Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org.

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.





