Calgary Philharmonic Reveals Classics Season Lineup
The venue will showcase accomplished musicians and conductors in upcoming classical performances.
A tale of two Schumanns, Tchaikovsky's swan song, and a Mozart + Mahler meet-up are just a few of the orchestral gems featured at the Calgary Phil's October and November Classics. Among the exciting guest artists joining the Orchestra at these performances are: Colombian cellist and 'virtuoso of outstanding versatility' (Violin Channel), Santiago Cañón-Valencia, making his Calgary Phil debut; Grammy award winning conductor Karen Kamensek — returning in her second season as Calgary Phil Principal Guest Conductor to lead the surefire blockbuster Tchaikovsky's Sixth: The Final Symphony; and violinist Maria Ioudenitch, who made headlines in 2021 when she received first prize in three international violin competitions — the Ysaÿe, Tibor Varga, and Joseph Joachim. Bachtrack calls Ioudenitch '....the personification of concentrated intensity. She is a decisive, focused and powerful player....'
On October 30, 2026, conductor Michelle Di Russo returns to lead the Orchestra in an evening of stunning symphonic sounds in Schumann, Strings + Soundscapes, culminating in the free-flowing fantasy of Robert Schumann's Fourth Symphony. Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia — a 2022 BBC Next Generation Artist and deemed 'technically flawless' by The Strad — makes his Calgary Phil debut, starring in Edouard Lalo's theatrical Cello Concerto. The evening also features Gabriela Ortiz's vibrant tribute to pioneering musical figure Clara Schumann.
The highly anticipated return of Karen Kamensek, Calgary Philharmonic's Principal Guest Conductor, takes place on the first weekend of November. Kamensek leads the Orchestra, Calgary Philharmonic Chorus, and guests, including 'vocal powerhouse' (Schmopera) soprano Sydney Baedke and baritone Søren Pedersen through soul-stirring music, centered on what Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky referred to as 'the best and most sincere thing I have ever composed.' Tchaikovsky's Sixth: The Final Symphony on November 6 and 7 will also include Arvo Pärt's Fratres and Ralph Vaughan Williams' passionate plea for peace, Dona Nobis Pacem.
Then, an ode to two great composers takes place on November 20 + 21 with Mozart + Mahler, where award-winning violinist Maria Ioudenitch joins returning conductor 'with verve and impetus' (Online Merker) Ramón Tebar. The evening includes Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, also known as the Turkish Concerto, which according to Ioudenitch is a piece that feels 'so fresh each time. I'm looking forward to discovering new things with Calgary' (CKUA). Then, the breathtaking musical journey of Gustav Mahler's Fifth Symphony, which begins with a frenzied funeral march and culminates in a shimmering declaration of love.
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