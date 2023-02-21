BACK TO BACH Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in March

BACK TO BACH will feature Anita Tomasevich (piano) and Olivera Rialas (violin) at Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou.

Tickets: €15. Doors: 7pm

Box Office: Tel: 99584871 or buy online:

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 7pm and in the interval. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.agrovino-lofou.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus.

Anita Tomasevich (piano) and Olivera Rialas (violin) perform masterpieces by JS Bach to celebrate his birthday. Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, the capital of the duchy of Saxe-Eisenach, in present-day Germany, on 21 March 1685, He was the eighth and youngest child of Johann Ambrosius Bach, the director of the town musicians, and Maria Elisabeth Lämmerhirt. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Programme:

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)

Partita No 2 in C minor for piano, BWV 826

Sonata No 4 in C minor for violin and piano, BWV 1017

Partita No 2 in D minor for violin and piano, BWV 1004 (arr. Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856))

Chaconne for piano in D minor, BWV 1004 (arr. Ferruccio Busoni (1866 - 1924))

Anita Tomasevich (piano) performs extensively around Europe starting with her first solo recital at the age of 10. She has wide musical interests, from Scarlatti and Bach to the contemporary repertoire. Her performances are characterized by strong artistry, individualism, subtle sensibility for composers' style and an impressive stage presence. She is a laureate of international competitions, including first prize in Citta di Tortona Italy. She studied at the Music Academy in Novi Sad (Bmus, Mmus) and the Royal Conservatoire in Den Hague. She studied with renowned teachers such as Jegor Chugayev, Svetlana Bogino, Yelena Richter, Lazar Berman, Gyorgy Sandor and Stephan Vladar, among others. In 2006 her career as a concert pianist was stopped by a spinal injury. After ten years of recovery, Anita started performing again, both solo and chamber music with the excellent critiques. She performed as soloist and in chamber music in Serbia, The Netherlands, UK, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Italy and Cyprus. In 2006, she published her first solo piano CD with the works of Scarlatti, Chopin, Scriabin and Prokofiev. In 2019 she released her second CD "Nocturnal Ballads" with violinist Sorin Alexandru Horlea and in 2021 her third CD (solo piano) "Winter Solstice" under the German label Edition Wandelweiser. Anita is the founder and the Artistic Director of the Avaton International Music Festival, which has received international recognition. She is an artistic director and event curator at Cornaro Art Institute ICSAH (International Center for Arts and Humanites based in Rome) in Limassol, Cyprus.

Olivera Jakovljevic-Rialas (violin) was born in Belgrade, where she began her music studies at the Vojislav Vuckovic Music School for Gifted Children. She graduated from Belgrade University and continued her studies at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary. She studied with renowned teachers, such as Dejan Mihailovic, Hallasz Ferenz, Pereny Ester and Alexander Eisenberg, among others. Ms. Rialas enjoyed a distinguished performing carrier touring extensively throughout Europe and China as a member of the Dusan Skovran Chamber Orchestra, and performed throughout former Yugoslavia and Hungary, both solo recitals and as a soloist with the Belgrade Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Nis Chamber Orchestra. She recorded for RTV Serbia radio and television. From 2001 she lived and worked in New York USA and performed regularly. She was the concert master of the New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Wagner Festival Orchestra, an affiliate of the Mannes College of Music. She performed at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, and Nassau Museum, LIC Music Festival, Guitar Festival Belgrade and Nomus Festival Niš, among others, and gave master classes including a Master Class in SUNY Old Westbury. She held an Associate Professorship at the Long Island Conservatory where she was appointed as the String Department Chair from 2002-2004 and held the position as a full-time professor at Niš Music Academy (Serbia). She moved to Cyprus in 2010 and is a member of the Comandaria Chamber Orchestra and the Limassol String Orchestra. As an Artistic Director, she helps the Multicolored Music Children Orchestra. She was awarded honorary Doctorate for helping kids in performing arts from Institute Roma Belgrade in 2022

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.