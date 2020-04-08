Associated Chamber Music Players to Livestream Masterclass Featuring Jasper String Quartet

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) presents its annual Livestream Masterclass, a workshop accessible to all via livestream, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 2:30-3:30pm.

"We have made the decision to proceed with the Livestream Masterclass originally scheduled the same date in a modified form due to the COVID-19," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "We have scaled back the event slightly to accommodate the stay-at-home requirements, members of the Jasper String Quartet will present a livestreamed session with a live chat-feed on Facebook. The emphasis at this challenging time for us all is to have a musically meaningful session that players can participate in in real time wherever they are - together on the Internet. Our profound thanks to the Jasper String Quartet for working with ACMP to make this revised livestream happen."

In ACMP's third virtual livestream masterclass, Jasper String Quartet will work with ACMP's online community in a string quartet masterclass. Chamber music players at all levels will participate remotely and post questions and comments through a live chat feed. The FREE masterclass is accessible from computers worldwide at https://www.facebook.com/ACMPchambermusic/.

In this 60-minute masterclass, Jasper String Quartet will conduct a remote session, streamed live on Facebook (and on the ACMP website subject to technology being available). Chamber music players wherever they are can participate on their computers and devices, gaining tips and insights into playing technique and interpretation on selected chamber music works. Participants can engage throughout the session via a live chat feed, connecting with the event and each other.

The 2020 livestream will be a simplified version of the usual livestream. Due to social distancing requirements, the stream will be in two parts. The first part, from one location, will be conducted by cellist Rachel Henderson Freivogel and violinist J. Freivogel. The second part, from a different location, will be conducted by violinist Karen Kim and violist Sam Quintal. All players will participate in the chat feed throughout the session. Links to Jasper String Quartet performances of the pieces are included below.

Part 1: Exploring quartet technique in Haydn and early Beethoven, focusing on Haydn Op. 64 No. 6 and Beethoven Op. 18 No. 2. Rachel and J will demonstrate technique and all quartet members will post and respond to questions and comments.

Part 2: Commissioning and interpreting new works, focusing on Patrick Castillo's 'Skyline Palimpsest', commissioned for the Jasper String Quartet. The group will discuss how they commission composers and explore ways to approach new pieces.





