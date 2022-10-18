Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Chamber Ensemble to Present EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT - PART 1 at Hofstra University

Composers to be performed include Villa-Lobos, Shostakovich, Bernhard Crussell, Mendelssohn and Ernest Bloch.

Oct. 18, 2022  

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 57th Anniversary, will perform Exploring the Human Spirit - Part 1 on Sunday, October 30 @ 3 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, presented by the University Music Department.

Performers will include violinists Eriko Sato and Deborah Wong, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, pianist Marilyn Lehman and clarinetist Mindy Dragovich. Very Special Guest will be ACE Award Winner, pianist John Paul West.

Tickets, available at the door, will be $20 general admission; $15 senior citizen (over 65) or matriculated non-Hofstra student with ID. For ticket information, call 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.


