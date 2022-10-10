Alexander Hanysz Performs The World Premiere Of John Polglase's FIVE PIECES FOR SOLO PIANO

On Saturday 22 October at 10.30 am, Recitals Australia presents Alexander Hanysz performing the world premiere of Five Pieces for Solo Piano by John Polglase. The concert will take place at the North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall 154 Tynte Street, North Adelaide.

John Polglase's (pictured above) work, Five Pieces for Solo Piano, was born from a commission he originally created for Olga and Tom Sankey. Whilst the final commission for the Sankeys went in a different direction, Polglase could not let these early sketches go to waste and during the Covid lockdown he worked on one in particular, which became the fifth in the series, and the other pieces were created to compliment it.

Since graduating from The Adelaide University in 1985, John Polglase has dedicated himself to composing music for the concert platform with more than 90 acknowledged works and an output that covers a wide range of music from solo, orchestral and chamber music to works for choir, solo voice and dance. His music has been recorded and broadcast on ABC Classic FM and the Fine Music Broadcasting Network as well as overseas, particularly in Switzerland where he has a close relationship to performing ensembles in Zürich and Geneva.

Alexander Hanysz (pictured above) enjoys a diverse career embracing many facets of the pianist's art-soloist, accompanist for singers and instrumentalists, chamber musician, repetiteur and orchestral pianist. He has performed throughout Australia, and recorded for ABC Classic FM and for MBS radio in several states. He has also appeared as soloist and chamber musician in the UK.

Tickets for the concert, which is being held as a fundraiser for Recitals Australia are available at recitalsaustralia.org.au. The performance will be followed by morning tea.

Recitals Australia is a 50-year-old Adelaide-based non-profit, volunteer-led organisation with a mission to create pathways for talented, emerging art music musicians and nourish their grow into confident artists. With a strong live performance focus, their programs are geared to providing a concert experience in front of a live audience, and extensive skills development outcomes through relationships with foundational, educational, industry and government partners.

With sophisticated internet streaming services, a mobile IP-TV studio, and all related production, concert and ticket management skills, Recitals Australia is uniquely placed to provide support to South Australia's emerging art music sector.

Recitals Australia is always keen to hear from talented art music performers for their lunch hour recitals and other performances around Adelaide and the state. More details at www.recitalsaustralia.org.au.