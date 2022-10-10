Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alexander Hanysz Performs The World Premiere Of John Polglase's FIVE PIECES FOR SOLO PIANO

The concert will take place at the North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Alexander Hanysz Performs The World Premiere Of John Polglase's FIVE PIECES FOR SOLO PIANO

On Saturday 22 October at 10.30 am, Recitals Australia presents Alexander Hanysz performing the world premiere of Five Pieces for Solo Piano by John Polglase. The concert will take place at the North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall 154 Tynte Street, North Adelaide.

John Polglase's (pictured above) work, Five Pieces for Solo Piano, was born from a commission he originally created for Olga and Tom Sankey. Whilst the final commission for the Sankeys went in a different direction, Polglase could not let these early sketches go to waste and during the Covid lockdown he worked on one in particular, which became the fifth in the series, and the other pieces were created to compliment it.

Since graduating from The Adelaide University in 1985, John Polglase has dedicated himself to composing music for the concert platform with more than 90 acknowledged works and an output that covers a wide range of music from solo, orchestral and chamber music to works for choir, solo voice and dance. His music has been recorded and broadcast on ABC Classic FM and the Fine Music Broadcasting Network as well as overseas, particularly in Switzerland where he has a close relationship to performing ensembles in Zürich and Geneva.

Alexander Hanysz (pictured above) enjoys a diverse career embracing many facets of the pianist's art-soloist, accompanist for singers and instrumentalists, chamber musician, repetiteur and orchestral pianist. He has performed throughout Australia, and recorded for ABC Classic FM and for MBS radio in several states. He has also appeared as soloist and chamber musician in the UK.

Tickets for the concert, which is being held as a fundraiser for Recitals Australia are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202308®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frecitalsaustralia.org.au%2Fartfuel%2Ftickets%2F130%2Fsale?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 The performance will be followed by morning tea.

Recitals Australia is a 50-year-old Adelaide-based non-profit, volunteer-led organisation with a mission to create pathways for talented, emerging art music musicians and nourish their grow into confident artists. With a strong live performance focus, their programs are geared to providing a concert experience in front of a live audience, and extensive skills development outcomes through relationships with foundational, educational, industry and government partners.

With sophisticated internet streaming services, a mobile IP-TV studio, and all related production, concert and ticket management skills, Recitals Australia is uniquely placed to provide support to South Australia's emerging art music sector.

Recitals Australia is always keen to hear from talented art music performers for their lunch hour recitals and other performances around Adelaide and the state. More details at www.recitalsaustralia.org.au.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Music Institute To Present Maestra Marin Alsop With Dushkin Award At Annual Gala Benefit May 15, 2023Music Institute To Present Maestra Marin Alsop With Dushkin Award At Annual Gala Benefit May 15, 2023
October 10, 2022

The Music Institute of Chicago, which has been dedicated to advancing innovation, access, and excellence in music education for more than 90 years, announces that Maestra Marin Alsop will receive the prestigious Dushkin Award at its Annual Gala Benefit, scheduled May 15, 2023.
Family Friendly Screening Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 3Family Friendly Screening Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 3
October 10, 2022

The Met Opera's first-ever Live in HD transmission—the abridged, English-language version of Mozart's The Magic Flute—returns to cinemas this holiday season.
Chicago Philharmonic Welcomes Record 15 Member Musicians For 2022-23 SeasonChicago Philharmonic Welcomes Record 15 Member Musicians For 2022-23 Season
October 10, 2022

The Chicago Philharmonic Society has announced the addition of 15 new musician members for the 22/23 Season. With the addition of these new members, Chicago Philharmonic has expanded its pool of the Midwest's finest musicians to 209.
The Cleveland Orchestra George Walker Recording Available Worldwide November 4The Cleveland Orchestra George Walker Recording Available Worldwide November 4
October 10, 2022

The George Walker album, available worldwide on November 4 with The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, offers an exploration of the composer's Pulitzer Prize–winning Lilacs for voice and orchestra with soprano Latonia Moore, as well as Antifonys for string orchestra, and Sinfonias No. 4 and No. 5.
Rorschach Theatre to Present DISSONANT CITY Immersive Opus Chronicling DC Music HistoryRorschach Theatre to Present DISSONANT CITY Immersive Opus Chronicling DC Music History
October 10, 2022

Rorschach Theatre will present Dissonant City. From October through May, each box reveals a new location and a new chapter in the ongoing story. The first chapter of DISSONANT CITY: A Psychogeographies Project releases October 30, 2022, but participants can join at any time and will be sent the chapters they missed. 