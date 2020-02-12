Zarina Macha Will Promote Her Young Adult Novel ANNE

Author Zarina Macha has announced the promotion of her YA coming of age novel, Anne.

Anne Mason has a storybook childhood.

A wealthy father, loving mother, and a beautiful home in Richmond.

But behind the polished windows, Anne's father brutally terrorizes her mother.

Sent to live with her aunt and uncle, Anne enrolls in boarding school. Though she thrives, the traumas of her past gnaw at her insides.

Will hope and inner strength prevail?

Anne is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Anne

By Zarina Macha

Published: June 2019

ISBN: 978-1916132603

ASIN: B07RT6XZ28

Pages: 268

Genre: YA Coming-of-age

About the Author:

Zarina Macha is an author, blogger and musician born and raised in London, UK. She studied Songwriting and Creative Artistry at The Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford. She regularly writes a social comment blog titled 'The Zarina Macha Blog.' In her spare time she loves reading and fan-girling over "Game of Thrones".

In 2018 she began independently publishing her books through Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform. "Every Last Psycho" and "Anne" are her young-adult fiction novels that deal with mental illness, drug abuse, domestic violence and coming-of-age. "Art is a Waste of Time" and "Single Broke Female" are her two poetry books.

"Around Midnight" is her fifth self-published work. It is a young-adult drama about jazz, ambition, and a toxic relationship.

Contact:

Website: http://zarinamacha.co.uk





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You