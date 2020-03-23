Yitzhak Nir Releases New Political Thriller 'The Critical Offer'

Author Yitzhak Nir has announced the release of his new political thriller, The Critical Offer. Published in February 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.



The Critical Offer is not just a 'run of the mill' thriller. Its futuristic and believable plot is based on a wide spectrum of inside information and suggests bold and 'out of the box' solutions to the Jewish state's main dilemmas...

Can the Chinese megalomaniac initiative "Belt & Road" solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

If you care about Israel's destiny - The Critical Offer is a breathtaking book that will keep you awake for many nights...

The Critical Offer is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

The Critical Offer

By Yitzhak Nir

Published: November 2019

ISBN: 978-1686101540

ASIN: B07WHJVW8B

Pages: 404

Genre: Political Thriller

About the Author:

Yitzhak Nir is a former Israeli fighter pilot, trainer and operations planner in the IAF. He retired as an El Al captain and IAA supervisor. He took part in 86 combat missions, shot down 2 enemy planes and documented some 30,000 flight hours.

Yitzhak Nir is an author, painter and curator. He is also a former urban planning and road safety activist. His paintings can be found in art books, private collections and on book covers. He has published short stories and professional papers and holds a BA from New Haven University in Air Transport Management.

He is deeply involved in changing the Israeli public opinion about crucial security issues, towards a new "out of the box" vision and ideas.





