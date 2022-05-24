'When Broadway Was Black' Will Be Published in February 2023

On this day in 1921, a fast-moving, groundbreaking jazz musical danced into New York City - and by the end of its triumphant run, its Black creators were responsible for the most unlikely entertainment success story of the 1920s, a watershed moment for racial representation in America.

With the curtain rising against the backdrop of widespread racial discrimination and a theater industry struggling to rebound after a global pandemic, Shuffle Along challenged social norms and deified the odds to become the first Broadway musical with an all-Black cast and creative team to become a phenomenon.

No one was sure if America was ready for thoughtful portrayals of Black characters. There were threats of a race riot on opening night - and the fallout could have been deadly. But from the first jazzy, syncopated beats of composers Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake, Manhattan audiences fell head over heels.

Shuffle Along was one of the longest running, and most profitable, shows of the season. It changed traffic patterns in midtown and stimulated the nightlife uptown. It led to Josephine Baker becoming an international star, and one its songs, "I'm Just Wild About Harry," helped reelect the President of the United States.

In When Broadway Was Black: The Triumphant Story of the All-Black Musical that Changed the World, author Caseen Gaines tells the captivating story of Sissle and Blake, along with comedians Flournoy Miller and Aubrey Lyles, who caught lightning in a bottle to kickstart the Harlem Renaissance and change perceptions, one performance at a time, while opening doors for generations of artists of color to run through - a timely story of sacrifice, setbacks, and successes along the road to the American Dream.

When Broadway Was Black (previously published as Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way in hardcover) will be published in paperback on February 7, 2023, Eubie Blake's birthday, by Sourcebooks.