Velda Brotherton Promotes Her Women's Fiction Novel - Beyond The Moon

Author Velda Brotherton has announced the promotion of her women's fiction novel, Beyond the Moon.

The battle of love...

A woman's strength...

Loving a warrior...

Katie agrees to teach art techniques at the vet's hospital to deal with the painful loss of her husband. She discovers her own buried strengths when Glen's lost soul reaches out to her and they become close friends. Dealing with a damaged warrior is more difficult than she thought. But love makes no room for defeat, and their battles though hard won promise a life together if only they can persevere.

Beyond the Moon is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

