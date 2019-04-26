Usher Morgan Releases DIY Guide LESSONS FROM THE SET

Award-winning screenwriter, film director, producer, and studio executive Usher Morgan is putting all his filmmaking knowledge into one information-packed book, Lessons from the Set: A DIY Guide to Your First Feature Film, from Script to Theaters.

After successfully writing, producing, directing and releasing a number of short films and his debut feature film, Pickings, to widespread critical acclaim, Usher Morgan has taken decades of gained knowledge, research and first-hand experiences to compile it into a guide that the author himself wished he had read starting out as a novice filmmaker.

Within the book, Morgan details his approach in writing, directing, and producing his own work. He further dissects the process of distributing and marketing his film, Pickings, including releasing it to theaters across the nation.

As Morgan writes in the book, "This book is all about one thing: preparing you for the experience of making a movie and selling it, whether you sell it to a distributor at a festival or directly to the consumer."

The book is peppered with filmmaking tips and tricks, as well as valuable, practical insight into the process of writing, directing, producing, and distributing commercial feature films on a low budget - whether you're working with $1,000 or $1m. Lessons from the Set takes on important topics like the key idea of "Show, Don't Tell" in screenwriting and planning the shoot down to specific details. In regards to budgets, Morgan offers in-depth steps to achieve the $0 short film and how to tackle larger costs for independent feature films.

Lessons from the Set is a comprehensive filmmaking guide that takes a cinephile's "Do It Yourself" approach, giving you the knowledge from the pre-production to post.

About the Author:

Usher Morgan is a filmmaker, entrepreneur and studio executive residing in New York City. After years of working in book publishing, in 2011, Morgan founded Digital Magic Entertainment - an independent film production and distribution company. He produced his first documentary film, The Thought Exchange, starring David Friedman and Lucie Arnaz in 2012, followed by producing and served as post-production supervisor for the original web series, Crowned, created by Josh Bednarskey and Brianne Sanborn.

In 2012, Morgan made his directorial debut, the award-winning short film Prego. In total, the film received 6 wins and 13 nominations including Best Comedy Short Award at the 2015 Manhattan Film Festival, and 2 awards from the 2015 Indie Fest Film Festival. In 2018, Usher Morgan released his first feature film, Pickings starring Elyse Price, Joel Bernard, Katie Vincent, Emil Ferzola and Yaron Urbas, to critical acclaim and received a theatrical release via AMC Independent in March of 2018.

Be sure to check out Lessons from the Set: A DIY Guide to Your First Feature Film, from Script to Theaters now available on Amazon!





