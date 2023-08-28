Unleash Your Inner Genius With Core Creativity: The Mindful Way To Unlock Your Creative Self By Dr. Ronald Alexander Out Now

Are you ready to break free from the shackles of conventional creativity and tap into your deepest well of inspiration? Look no further than Dr. Ronald Alexander's groundbreaking new book, Core Creativity: The Mindful Way to Unlock Your Creative Self, published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers.

Drawing on decades of experience and expertise, Dr. Ronald Alexander presents an innovative approach to creativity that delves into the core of our being, unlocking a wellspring of unbounded imagination. This transformative guidebook provides readers with practical tools, engaging exercises, and powerful insights to transcend the limitations of ordinary creativity.

Core Creativity offers readers a comprehensive roadmap to harnessing their creative potential through mindfulness, meditation, and visualization. Dr. Alexander introduces readers to the concept of "core creatives" - individuals who have mastered the art of accessing deep creativity. With the help of this book, anyone can learn to navigate the ebb and flow of creativity, fostering a constant stream of fresh and original ideas.

The book combines relatable stories of everyday people and celebrated artists, including music producer Val Garay, director Amy Ziering, and actor Denis Quaid, with the latest research in the fields of creativity and psychology. It guides readers in establishing mindfulness practices, enhancing their creative abilities, and making impactful decisions that lead to profound transformations.

Dr. Alexander's extensive experience as a Creativity and Communication Consultant, Executive and Leadership Coach, and psychotherapist shines through in his practical advice and compassionate guidance. As the Executive Director of the OpenMind Training Institute, he has trained individuals and healthcare professionals across the globe, helping them tap into their core creativity and achieve personal and professional breakthroughs.

Core Creativity is not just a book; it's a tool for personal growth, a manual for those seeking to transcend creative blocks, and an invitation to step into a world of limitless imagination.

For more information about Core Creativity: The Mindful Way to Unlock Your Creative Self and to order your copy, please visit Amazon.

Dr. Ronald A. Alexander, PhD, MFT, SEP, is a distinguished Creativity and Communication Consultant, Executive and Leadership Coach, and psychotherapist based in Santa Monica, California. With over four decades of experience, he has guided individuals, couples, families, and groups to unlock their core creativity and transform their lives. As the Executive Director of the OpenMind Training Institute, he pioneers innovative training programs in core creativity, mind-body therapies, transformational leadership, and mindfulness meditation. Dr. Alexander's mindfulness and Zen Buddhist practices infuse his work, enabling individuals to tap into their deepest creative reservoirs.



