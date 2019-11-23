Trailer Drops for Jane Austen's EMMA, in theaters February 2020

Jane Austen is one of the most beloved authors in classic literature, and her novels are frequently read, turned into movies, and retold in new ways. While Pride and Prejudice remains everyone's favorite Austen novel, Emma is a close second.

The last Hollywood rendition of Emma was the 1996 adaptation starring Gwyneth Paltrow, which came on the heels of 1995's highly successful retelling Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone. On television, BBC most recently produced a new mini-series of Emma in 2009 starring Romola Garai. There was even a web series on YouTube in 2017 entitled The Emma Agenda, starring Selis Maria Vargas.

On February 21, 2020, Focus Features brings a new rendition of the classic tale to the big screen, starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split, Peaky Blinders). Johnny Flynn stars as George Knightley (Les Misérables, David Bowie: Stardust), with Mia Goth as Harriet Smith (Suspiria, A Cure for Wellness) and Callum Turner as Frank Churchill (War & Peace, Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

Check out the trailer now:

ABOUT EMMA:

Emma Woodhouse is a wealthy, exquisite, and thoroughly self-deluded young woman who has "lived in the world with very little to distress or vex her."

Jane Austen exercises her taste for cutting social observation and her talent for investing seemingly trivial events with profound moral significance as Emma traverses a gentle satire of provincial balls and drawing rooms, along the way encountering the sweet Harriet Smith, the chatty and tedious Miss Bates, and her absurd father Mr. Woodhouse-a memorable gallery of Austen's finest personages. Thinking herself impervious to romance of any kind, Emma tries to arrange a wealthy marriage for poor Harriet, but refuses to recognize her own feelings for the gallant Mr. Knightley. What ensues is a delightful series of scheming escapades in which every social machination and bit of "tittle-tattle" is steeped in Austen's delicious irony. Ultimately, Emma discovers that "Perfect happiness, even in memory, is not common."

Virginia Woolf called Jane Austen "the most perfect artist among women," and Emma Woodhouse is arguably her most perfect creation. Though Austen found her heroine to be a person whom "no one but myself will much like," Emma is her most cleverly woven, riotously comedic, and pleasing novel of manners.

