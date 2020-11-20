Theatre Book Prize 2021 Announces Judges

The Society for Theatre Research has revealed the judges for the Theatre Book Prize 2021.

Representing theatre critics, academia and theatre professionals, journalist Lucy Popescu, Professor Steve Nicholson and actress Cleo Sylvestre will appoint a winner as part of a panel chaired by STR Committee Member Howard Loxton.

2021 marks the 23rd STR Theatre Book Prize, which was established in 1998 to celebrate the Society's Golden Jubilee. The aim of the Book Prize is to encourage the writing and publication of books on British-related theatre history and practice.

Recent winners include Year of the Mad King: The King Lear Diaries by Antony Sher; Different Drummer: The Life of Kenneth Macmillan by Jann Parry; Margot Fonteyn by Meredith Daneman and Balancing Acts by Nick Hytner. Previous members of the judging panel include actors Penelope Keith and Corin Redgrave, producer Thelma Holt, actress-director Yvonne Brewster and critics Michael Billington and Daisy Bowie-Sell.

Submissions are now being accepted for books published in 2020, with further details of how to nominate a book available via the Society for Theatre Research website. The shortlist of 2020 titles for the 2021 Theatre Book Prize will be announced in early May and the winner in June 2021 via an online streamed ceremony.

Theatre Book Prize panel chairman Howard Loxton said,

"With us all turning to reading during lockdown, we can't wait to get started on the many fascinating books published in 2020. Lucy, Steve and Cleo make an excellent trio of judges, bringing their wide experience, knowledge and practice to the panel. Books have already started trickling in and we look forward to discussing and debating them over the next few months before revealing our shortlist in May."

