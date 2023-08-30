Tenia Davis, Ph.D. Releases New Book - 8 ESSENTIAL STEPS TO INSPIRE OTHER & BUILD A THRIVING WORKFORCE

Learn how to cultivate superior leaders and build a thriving workforce.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Writer Amy Woods Celebrates Publication Of 100 THINGS TO DO IN JUPITER BEFORE YOU DIE Photo 1 Writer Amy Woods Celebrates Publication Of 100 THINGS TO DO IN JUPITER BEFORE YOU DIE
Kelsi Cripe Releases New Fantasy Romance Book THE AUREATE AFFAIRS Photo 2 Kelsi Cripe Releases New Fantasy Romance Book THE AUREATE AFFAIRS
Ink And Quill Releases New Dark Fantasy EMPEROR'S SHADOW Photo 3 Ink And Quill Releases New Dark Fantasy EMPEROR'S SHADOW
Visionary Author Abdulaziz M. Introduces Panda Never Cries: A Guided Path To Personal Peac Photo 4 Visionary Author Abdulaziz M. Introduces Panda Never Cries: A Guided Path To Personal Peace & Fulfillment

Tenia Davis, Ph.D. Releases New Book - 8 ESSENTIAL STEPS TO INSPIRE OTHER & BUILD A THRIVING WORKFORCE

In a world of ever-evolving leadership paradigms, there emerges a beacon of transformation - a new book that redefines how leaders inspire, empower, and cultivate success within their teams.

Tenia Davis, Ph.D., a renowned expert in leadership development and organizational culture, is thrilled to announce the launch of her latest book, 8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce: The Servant Leadership Advantage. Published by Networlding, this insightful guide offers a transformative approach to leadership that is already garnering praise from readers and reviewers alike.

At the heart of the book lies the concept of servant leadership, a philosophy that nurtures collaborative and purpose-driven environments while preserving individual values and autonomy. In 8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce, Dr. Tenia Davis elucidates a proven framework designed to cultivate superior leaders who bring out the best in their teams.

Servant leadership has proven to foster a culture of empathy, effectiveness, and ethical leadership within organizations. Dr. Davis' book delves into the process of identifying and grooming individuals for leadership roles, delivering continuous training and development, and instilling a servant leadership mindset that prioritizes service over hierarchical power dynamics.

By embracing servant leadership principles, organizational leaders set the stage for a workplace where team members feel valued, acknowledged, and empowered. The impact of such an environment translates to heightened engagement, motivation, and collaborative achievement that benefits all stakeholders.

8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce is a comprehensive resource for leaders seeking to initiate transformative change within their teams or establish a new culture from scratch. The book equips its readers with the essential tools and knowledge to nurture strong leaders who embody the ethos of servant leadership.

About the Author:


Dr. Tenia Davis is a distinguished authority in the fields of Human Resources and Recruitment, boasting a storied career that includes executive roles at esteemed organizations such as Harpo Productions (The Oprah Winfrey Show), iManage, Johnson Publishing Company, and Raise. With a proven track record of excellence in managing complex practices, standards, and regulations, Dr. Davis has been a driving force in talent acquisition, HR management, and multiple corporate departments.

Presently serving as the chief people officer at NORC at the University of Chicago, Dr. Davis leads the People and Diversity Racial Equity, Inclusion (DREI) functions, drawing upon her expertise in change management, organizational development, and diversity initiatives to steer the organization towards success. Her academic credentials include an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from Benedictine University's Center for Values-Driven Leadership. Dr. Davis is not only an accomplished scholar but also a community leader, dedicated to mentoring emerging leaders and giving back to society.

8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce: The Servant Leadership Advantage is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats on Amazon.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Tenia Davis, Ph.D. Releases New Book - 8 ESSENTIAL STEPS TO INSPIRE OTHER & BUILD A TH Photo
Tenia Davis, Ph.D. Releases New Book - 8 ESSENTIAL STEPS TO INSPIRE OTHER & BUILD A THRIVING WORKFORCE

Discover the transformative approach to leadership outlined in Tenia Davis, Ph.D.'s latest book, '8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce.' Learn how to foster collaborative and purpose-driven environments that empower your team.

2
Joshua Innes Releases New Science Fiction Novel RELICT Photo
Joshua Innes Releases New Science Fiction Novel RELICT

Discover the captivating world of Joshua Innes' new science fiction novel, Relict. Follow Finton Glass and his Kiran partner, Ana, as they face danger and survival in the vastness of space. Available now on Amazon.

3
Unleash Your Inner Genius With Core Creativity: The Mindful Way To Unlock Your Creative Se Photo
Unleash Your Inner Genius With Core Creativity: The Mindful Way To Unlock Your Creative Self By Dr. Ronald Alexander Out Now

Are you ready to break free from the shackles of conventional creativity and tap into your deepest well of inspiration? Look no further than Dr. Ronald Alexander's groundbreaking new book, Core Creativity: The Mindful Way to Unlock Your Creative Self, published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers.

4
Ann Zachariah M.D Releases New Self-Help Book UNLOCK YOUR BEST SELF & CONQUER GRIEF Photo
Ann Zachariah M.D Releases New Self-Help Book UNLOCK YOUR BEST SELF & CONQUER GRIEF

Unlock Your Best Self & Conquer Grief by Dr. Ann Zachariah M.D is a comprehensive self-help book that offers practical strategies to navigate grief and embrace personal growth. This transformative guide provides readers with a roadmap for healing, addressing the physical, emotional, and cognitive aspects of grief.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You