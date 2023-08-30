Tenia Davis, Ph.D. Releases New Book - 8 ESSENTIAL STEPS TO INSPIRE OTHER & BUILD A THRIVING WORKFORCE

In a world of ever-evolving leadership paradigms, there emerges a beacon of transformation - a new book that redefines how leaders inspire, empower, and cultivate success within their teams.

Tenia Davis, Ph.D., a renowned expert in leadership development and organizational culture, is thrilled to announce the launch of her latest book, 8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce: The Servant Leadership Advantage. Published by Networlding, this insightful guide offers a transformative approach to leadership that is already garnering praise from readers and reviewers alike.

At the heart of the book lies the concept of servant leadership, a philosophy that nurtures collaborative and purpose-driven environments while preserving individual values and autonomy. In 8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce, Dr. Tenia Davis elucidates a proven framework designed to cultivate superior leaders who bring out the best in their teams.

Servant leadership has proven to foster a culture of empathy, effectiveness, and ethical leadership within organizations. Dr. Davis' book delves into the process of identifying and grooming individuals for leadership roles, delivering continuous training and development, and instilling a servant leadership mindset that prioritizes service over hierarchical power dynamics.

By embracing servant leadership principles, organizational leaders set the stage for a workplace where team members feel valued, acknowledged, and empowered. The impact of such an environment translates to heightened engagement, motivation, and collaborative achievement that benefits all stakeholders.

8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce is a comprehensive resource for leaders seeking to initiate transformative change within their teams or establish a new culture from scratch. The book equips its readers with the essential tools and knowledge to nurture strong leaders who embody the ethos of servant leadership.

About the Author:



Dr. Tenia Davis is a distinguished authority in the fields of Human Resources and Recruitment, boasting a storied career that includes executive roles at esteemed organizations such as Harpo Productions (The Oprah Winfrey Show), iManage, Johnson Publishing Company, and Raise. With a proven track record of excellence in managing complex practices, standards, and regulations, Dr. Davis has been a driving force in talent acquisition, HR management, and multiple corporate departments.

Presently serving as the chief people officer at NORC at the University of Chicago, Dr. Davis leads the People and Diversity Racial Equity, Inclusion (DREI) functions, drawing upon her expertise in change management, organizational development, and diversity initiatives to steer the organization towards success. Her academic credentials include an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from Benedictine University's Center for Values-Driven Leadership. Dr. Davis is not only an accomplished scholar but also a community leader, dedicated to mentoring emerging leaders and giving back to society.

8 Essential Steps to Inspire Others & Build a Thriving Workforce: The Servant Leadership Advantage is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats on Amazon.