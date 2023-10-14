Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING

Tara Dublin, renowned political writer and former midday DJ on KNRK ("94/7 Alternative Portland"), is set to make her debut as a novelist with the release of "The Sound of Settling." Tara's captivating journey from radio airwaves to the forefront of political journalism has culminated in this mesmerizing rock and roll love story that redefines the fanfiction genre.

Meet Tara Dublin: An Untapped Goldmine of Material. Tara Dublin is no ordinary writer. Her unique blend of wit, humor, and insightful commentary has garnered attention not only in the realms of journalism but also on social media, where she's made headlines for being blocked by a certain ex-reality TV star with two impeachments, four arrests (and counting).

Introducing "The Sound of Settling

"The Sound of Settling" is Tara Dublin's latest literary endeavor, an all-access backstage pass to an exhilarating rock and roll love story, inspired by the ultimate meet-cute. This novel redefines the fanfiction genre with its uniquely awesome origin story.

Imagine the wild world of "Almost Famous," the romantic intensity of "Daisy Jones and the Six," with a touch of "The Way We Were," all set to a Warped Tour soundtrack. "The Sound of Settling" transports readers to the thrilling world of rock stardom, complete with red carpets, private jets, and a whirlwind romance that started in the front row of a concert.

Lila Ericson Donovan's journey with Grady Donovan, lead singer of the Grammy-winning band Case Closed, unfolds across five tumultuous years and countless tour stops. Tara skillfully delves into the complexities of life on the road, where the glossy photos in Rolling Stone often hide the harsh realities of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

As Lila navigates the challenges of fame, love, and unexpected tour stops, readers are drawn into a narrative that explores the sacrifices and choices too many women are faced with. "The Sound of Settling" is a love story like no other, where the American dream takes unexpected turns, and the path to happiness is paved with difficult decisions.

ABOUT TARA DUBLIN

Tara Dublin is a unique literary talent, a captivating storyteller whose journey has evolved from her early days as a midday DJ on KNRK ("94/7 Alternative Portland"), to working on the CW's GRIMM, to current status as a prolific freelance political writer and author.

As a freelance political writer, Tara's work has found a home on prominent platforms like Occupy Democrats, HillReporter.com, DAMEMagazine.com, National Lampoon, HuffPost, Jewcy.com, The Oregonian, and Oregon Music News. Her ability to navigate complex political landscapes while infusing her unique blend of wit and humor sets her apart in a crowded field, solidifying her status as a rising star in political commentary.

Tara's journey, extending from her days in radio to becoming an influential political writer and now an author, is a testament to her multifaceted talent and unwavering commitment to storytelling.