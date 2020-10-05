T L Ashton Promotes New Novel NO PEACE IN LA PAZ

No Peace In La Paz is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Author T L Ashton has announced the release of her new women's fiction novel, No Peace In La Paz, released by Dryads Green Associates on September 7, 2020.

"The Maya know the danger where the jaguar is afraid to go!"

The woman he loved stripped Paul Brice of everything he had. Now he's in Mexico to get his revenge. Can Gloria Gutierrez, a Latino expert on the Maya teach him a lesson about love and self-worth? Their mutual struggle to survive the maze of modern Mexican politics leads them to remote Chiapas, where they are pursued by Zapatistas, Mexican Federales, Narco cartels, Cuban Intelligence, and the CIA. Armed only with an ancient Maya secret about a place where the jaguar is afraid to go, they must find a way out of a smoking volcano and a Mexican standoff with Gloria's husband, the dangerous oligarch Don Ramon Gutierrez.

About the Author:

TL Ashton writes books for smart sexy people, who know that smart is sexy because love lives in the brain, where we experience ultimate union. These people want their vision and talent to be recognized. If that sounds like you--read on! They know that the self-respect that comes with success leads to genuine love that wants us to realize our greatest potential. Ashton started in New York City and expects to end there, but has lived in Los Angeles, Puerto Vallarta, London, Paris, and for long stretches in the Turks and Caicos. After attending four other schools, Ashton was granted a degree by Columbia University and spent several years telling people how good Keats and Shelley truly are. But Ashton left Lotus Land because the challenges needed for personal growth were missing, and took a publishing job in New York. That in turn led to an invitation from the CEO of a major Wall Street firm to head up strategic communications. That experience was captured in a superb debut novel, "Ms. Money," which women in finance have enjoyed. Having invested in American art, Ashton left Wall Street to head up an art gallery, leading to the recent publication of a second novel, "The Madonna Model." Not chick lit or women's fiction, these are books about female empowerment. Ashton is currently reading the auction catalogue for the estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was married nine times and insisted, "I want to choose the man. I do not permit men to choose me."

