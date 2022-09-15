Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Suhaib Rumi Releases New Revised And Expanded Edition Of His Poetry Collection EMERALD COMPANION

Fragments written throughout the highs and lows of life are compiled together in their separate sections.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Suhaib Rumi has released a new revised and expanded edition of his poetry collection entitled, Emerald Companion.

A Transformational Book of Poetry, Prose, and Gems of Wisdom.

Fragments written throughout the highs and lows of life are compiled together in their separate sections of Fall: the dark and lonely place we've all been through, that leads to Solitude: a place of self discovery, where in finding ourselves, we also find God. Faith: the state opposite of fear and despair, a realization of our nearness to the Source of all things that enrich us with hope and newborn desires. Desire: a game of holding on and letting go, patience and gratitude. Followed by a Rise in one's state of consciousness through Love.

May it be a means of comfort and healing for every reader.

About the Author:


Suhaib Rumi is a Canadian Entrepreneur and Poet. Born in the UAE, with Pashtun roots, he moved to Toronto, Canada at a young age where he currently resides. He began writing poetry after his close friend's passing in his early twenties, and continues to use it as a therapeutic outlet throughout the happenings of life. After publishing some of his works on Instagram in 2018, and noticing that many readers from all over the world found comfort and solace in his posts, he compiled his poetry and prose into his self-published book Emerald Companion.

When he isn't working, reading or writing, he spends his time in nature, hiking and in meditation.

Find out more about the author and his book on his website.

