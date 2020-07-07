Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Regency Romance - FALLING FOR MR. TOWNSBRIDGE

Author Sophie Barnes has announced the upcoming release of the third book in her The Townsbridges historical Regency romance series, Falling for Mr. Townsbridge, scheduled for release on July 21, 2020. Book one, When Love Leads To Scandal was released in February 2019 and book two, Lady Abigail's Perfect Match was released in October 2019.

He knows he ought to forget her...

When William Townsbridge returns from Portugal and meets Eloise Lamont, the new cook his mother has hired, he's instantly smitten. The only problem of course is that she's a servant - completely off limits for a gentleman with an ounce of honor. But as they become better acquainted, William starts to realize he must make Eloise his. The only question is how.

Eloise loves her new position. But William Townsbridge's arrival threatens everything, from her principles to her very heart. Falling for her employer's son would be monumentally stupid. All it can lead to is ruin, not only for the present, but for her entire future. So then the simplest solution would be to walk away. But can she?

For fans of Grace Burrowes, Collette Cameron, Julia Quinn, Tessa Dare, and Shana Galen.



Born in Denmark, USA TODAY bestselling author Sophie Barnes spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish, and Romanian with various degrees of fluency. But, most impressive of all, she's been married to the same man three times-in three different countries and in three different dresses.

When she's not busy dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-regency-romance-falling-for-mr-townsbridge/

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You