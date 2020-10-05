Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Regency Romance A DUKE FOR MISS TOWNSBRIDGE

The book will be released on October 20th.

Author Sophie Barnes has announced the upcoming release of the fourth book in her The Townsbridges historical Regency romance series, A Duke for Miss Townsbridge, scheduled for release on October 20, 2020. Book one, When Love Leads To Scandal was released in February 2019, book two, Lady Abigail's Perfect Match was released in October 2019, and book three, Falling for Mr. Townsbridge was released in July 2020.

She threatens to conquer his heart...

When Matthew Donovan, Duke of Brunswick, proposes to Sarah Townsbridge, she's shocked. After all, she's never met him before. One thing is clear though - he obviously needs help. So after turning him down, she decides to get to know him better, and finds out she's right. But fixing a broken man is not the same as adopting a puppy. Least of all when the man in question has no desire to be saved.

Matthew has his mind set on Sarah. Kind and energetic, she'll make an excellent mother. Best of all, her reclusiveness is sure to make her accept the sort of marriage he has in mind - one where they live apart. The only problem is, to convince her, they must spend time together. And the more they do, the more he risks falling prey to the one emotion he knows he must avoid at all cost: love.

About the Author:

Born in Denmark, USA TODAY bestselling author Sophie Barnes spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish, and Romanian. But, most impressive of all, she's been married to the same man three times-in three different countries and in three different dresses.

When she's not busy dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You