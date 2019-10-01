Sophie Barnes Continues Her Romance Career With New Novel THE FORGOTTEN DUKE

Without an agent and relying solely on perseverance and grit, Sophie Barnes launched her career as an author with Avon Impulse, an imprint of Harper Collins, in 2012. She made her print debut the following year, is the first ever Avon Impulse author to receive a starred review from Publishers Weekly, in addition to a slew of favorable coverage from the likes of Romantic Times and Booklist, and has since become a popular USA Today Bestselling Author.

Now, after shifting to self-publishing, Sophie Barnes is poised to continue the popular Diamonds In The Rough series that she began while writing for Avon-and fans of historical romance have a lot to look forward to this January when her much anticipated novel, The Forgotten Duke 9781078722759(On Sale: 1/28/2020| ISBN-13: | $15.99 | ASIN: B07XJ59X51 | $5.99), goes on sale.

The Diamonds In The Rough series has captured a great deal of interest, not only from notable reviewers like Publisher's Weekly ("Appealing protagonists, immense emotional intensity, and a thread of suspense combine to make this a standout." - Publisher's Weekly *Starred Review* for The Duke of Her Desire), but also from a producer looking to buy the option for film. Consisting of well-crafted characters partly born into the upper class and partly trying to make their way out of the gutter, this series, infused with the swoon-worthy romance of Cinderella, throws Society's two extremes together in a way not entirely dissimilar to Pygmalion.

With this fifth installment, the Diamonds In The Rough series continues with all the infectious humor and sensual passion that fans have quickly come to love about Sophie Barnes. Already a winner of the Top Shelf cover contest, The Forgotten Duke hits the digital bookshelves on 1/28/2020 to much anticipation from fans.

Born in Denmark, Sophie Barnes spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish and Romanian (Some more fluent than others). She has studied design in Paris and New York and has a bachelor's degree from Parson's School of Design, but most impressive of all - she's been married to the same man three times - in three different countries and in three different dresses.

While living in Africa, Sophie turned to her lifelong passion: writing. When she's not busy dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading. She currently lives on the East Coast.

Visit Sophie Barnes' website at www.sophiebarnes.com. You can also find her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter (@BarnesSophie).





