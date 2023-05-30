Sevgi And Sungho Choi Release New Children's Book THE CRAYON KINGDOM

Sevgi and Sungho Choi have released their new children's book, The Crayon Kingdom: Luna and Aslan's Colorful Adventure.

A delightful story that will inspire children to embrace their creativity and teach them valuable life lessons about responsibility, forgiveness, and growth. Filled with whimsical illustrations and enchanting characters, this tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages and leave them with a lasting appreciation for the power of art and the magic of imagination.

Whether enjoyed during story time or at bed time, this enchanting story will captivate and inspire children, leaving them with a lasting appreciation for the power of art, the magic of imagination, and the profound lessons learned on Luna and Aslan's colorful adventure.

Join Luna and Aslan as they inspire young readers to harness the power of responsibility and creativity in this heartwarming tale...

About the Author:


Sungho Choi, talented actor and loving dad, and Sevgi Choi, YouTuber and loving mother, are the creative duo behind "The Crayon Kingdom: Luna and Aslan's Colorful Adventure." This international couple, a Korean man and a Turkish woman, found love and happiness together and created a beautiful family. As proud parents of two children, Luna and Aslan, they believe that every child deserves to experience the magic of creativity and the joy of learning valuable life lessons through enchanting stories like "The Crayon Kingdom: Luna and Aslan's Colorful Adventure."

Drawing inspiration from the countless adventures and challenges they faced as parents, Sungho and Sevgi crafted a heartwarming story that captures the essence of family, love, and the power of imagination.

Follow the authors on Instagram - @sevgichoi and @s.choi910

The Crayon Kingdom: Luna and Aslan's Colorful Adventure is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.



