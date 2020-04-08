Sean E. Kelly Releases New Science Fiction Novel AETHYR

Author Sean E. Kelly has announced the release of his new science fiction novel, Aethyr. Released in February 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews.

If you copy your mind, your memories, your sins...are they still yours?

One day in Pittsburgh, Paddy Riordan died...his body did, anyway. His digitalized mind wakes up in a world where nothing is what it seems, his memory fragmented. When a stranger appears with a dire warning, Paddy must piece together his broken past to save his mind and the woman he loves, all while eluding masked assassins, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and the sinister sorceress Rusalka.

But he'll find no enemy so cruel as the shadow of the past. What he discovers hidden in those memories may condemn him to a fate even worse than death.

Aethyr is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Sean E. Kelly started writing fiction in 2009 and published his first novel in 2015. An advocate of ethical transhumanism, he also enjoys kayaking, photography, growing facial hair, and reminding you that our posthuman future needn't scare you.





