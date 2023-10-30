Scott Fad Releases Sweeping Gothic Ghost Story KING OF NOD

Just in time for Halloween, River Grove Books has  released King of Nod by Scott Fad. An epic, sweeping Southern Gothic ghost story, King of Nod (Trade Paper, ISBN: 9781632996640, $34.95, 738 pp., 6 x 9) is now available wherever fine books are sold.

Acclaimed novelist Scott Fad delivers a masterful and mesmerizing tale in King of Nod, a spellbinding story about the past, the present-and how some things never die.

About King of Nod: Sweetpatch Island, South Carolina, 1971. For young Boo Taylor it's a land of lush salt marshes and sun-soaked beaches, rich in history and folklore-yet steeped in superstition and hiding a terrifying secret.

After twenty years of self-imposed exile, Boo is summoned home to Sweetpatch upon news of his father's strange death to face the friends and enemies of his youth, including his long-forsaken love. It seems everything he ran away from-the bigotry, the violence, the betrayal-has been buried under a modern landscape of golf courses and luxury hotels. Yet his homecoming reawakens the ancient forces that haunt the island and seek to right a centuries-old crime.

Scott Fad's Southern Gothic masterwork, King of Nod, layers time and secrets in an intricate pattern of half-truths and glimpses of redemption to unravel the island's great mystery-and its inexorable connection to Boo's own fate.

A seamless, suspenseful, spellbinding tale about ghosts, betrayal, redemption, and secrets, King of Nod is exquisite. With its brilliant plotting, enchanting cast of characters, and to-die-for setting, King of Nod will grab readers and not let go.

Scott Fad is an award-winning novelist, an accomplished artist and a retired health plan executive. The father of two is also a former bouncer, bricklayer, boxer, blackbelt and marathoner. Originally from Newark Delaware and a graduate of the University of Delaware, he now writes, paints, fishes and runs a consulting business from his home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

River Grove Books is an imprint of Austin Texas-based Greenleaf Book Group.



