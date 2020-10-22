STAR WARS KNITTING THE GALAXY: The First Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book Out in 2021

Make dozens of cozy creations inspired by Star Wars!

Make dozens of cozy creations inspired by Star Wars!

Featuring more than 25 projects pictured in gorgeous full-color photography, Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy includes patterns for clothing, home projects, and toys inspired by Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Rey, and a whole host of droids, ships, and aliens from a galaxy far, far away.

Projects range from simple patterns like the Ewok Hood (sized for both children and adults!) to more complex projects like the Darth Vader Pullover. It even includes patterns for knitted replicas of a few iconic costume pieces, such as Luke Skywalker's cropped flight vest from Episode IV A New Hope and Rey's vest and arm warmers from The Last Jedi. With projects for knitters at all levels and a variety of techniques to practice-including stranded colorwork, double-knitting, and lace knitting-Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy is the perfect book for knitters and film fans across the galaxy.

25+ Projects: Perfect patterns for every fan and every skill level.

From Toys to Decor and More! Knit an adorable stuffed Porg, BB-8 blanket, Yoda Mittens, Clone Trooper Hat and many more clever creations.

All-Star Cast: Projects created by of the most popular knitting influencers on Ravelry and Instagram

From Padawans to Jedis: Start with easy projects and level up to more complex creations.

Inspiring Images: Beautiful full-color photos of every project.

Projects Include:

KNITTED TOYS

Porg

Pocket Yoda

Chewie

Death Star

COSTUME REPLICAS

Luke's Flight Vest

Rey's Vest and Arm Warmers

Leia's Hoth Snow Vest

Padmé's Battle Wrap

INSPIRED APPAREL

Yoda Mitts

Darth Vader Pullover

The Millennium Falcon Cowl

Clone Trooper Hat

HOME DECOR

BB-8 Baby Blanket

Droid Throw Pillow Set

Villainous Mini-Sweater Ornament

A graduate of RISD and mother of two, Tanis Gray is the author of 9 knitting books and has over 500 published knitting designs. She has worked for Vogue Knitting, Martha Stewart, HBO, Focus Features, was a regularly-featured guest on Knitting Daily TV, has multiple stranded colorwork classes on Bluprint, and teaches knitting worldwide.

