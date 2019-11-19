STAR WARS: A MERRY SITHMAS POP-UP BOOK Out Now

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

STAR WARS: A MERRY SITHMAS POP-UP BOOK Out Now

Younglings everywhere are flocking to Star Wars: A Merry Sithmas Pop-Up Book (Insight Kids; On-sale now), an enchanting journey through the galaxy that includes removable paper elements and step-by-step instructions to construct and color holiday-themed 3D Pop-Ups.


Each pop-up is easy and fun to build, from Darth Vader and a gingerbread Boba Fett, to Chewbacca and a collection of caroling porgs-plus more-for the ultimate Star Wars holiday celebration. I hope you'll consider featuring the book in your upcoming gifts coverage! Do let me know if you'd like a review copy of this interactive, fun celebration sure to turn any child into a fan for life! It is perfect for holiday gift coverage!



Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel