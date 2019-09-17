SOUVENIRS OF SUFFERING Book Launch to Coincide With Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Author Dazhoni Green's book, "Souvenirs Of Suffering, A Child's Memoir Of Surviving Cancer" (ISBN: 978-1733293006; Prairie Stone Press) is published in timely conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Through the eyes and voice of a child, Dazhoni recounts her battle with brain cancer, wrestling with the debilitating effects of its initial symptoms, the diagnosis and ensuing treatment. These experiences, doubts and fears, were a prelude to a lengthy and arduous recovery.

"Souvenirs Of Suffering" is a candid account that will find the reader cheering Dazhoni on, sometimes with tears, at every obstacle on her way to become the compassionate, energetic young woman she is today. The champions in the story are friends, family members, teachers, hospital staff and camp counselors who patiently and lovingly supported her and other children struggling with debilitating diseases. These children are the real heroes, each and every one.

Having cancer as a child changed Ms. Green's view of life, something the reader will sense as she portrays each milestone along the way.

Published by Prairie Stone Press, this book is for middle readers and adults. "Souvenirs Of Suffering" is now available at all major booksellers.

Learn more at:

Amazon: www.amazon.com/dp/1733293000

Google Books: books.google.com/books/about/Souvenirs_of_Suffering.html?id=GA6MxwEACAAJ





