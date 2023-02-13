Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'

You can purchase the book directly from the author's website, or at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'

Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.

If you enjoy real-life mystery TV programs like Dateline, 20/20, or 48 hours, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years should be on your reading list.

Most of us have heard or read about Queen Elizabeth I. She was the daughter of King Henry VIII. Her mother Anne Boleyn was beheaded for committing adultery.

Queen Elizabeth I lived during the time of William Shakespeare so it might not surprise you that a new book about Shakespeare also mentions Queen Elizabeth. It is titled "The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the mysteries, myths, and mistakes of William Shakespeare, and in the book, author, Robert Boog claims that Queen Elizabeth may have been raped.

"Shakespeare gives away the secret in Twelfth Night, one of his famous plays," claims Boog, "Shakespeare had also penned the poem, The Rape of Lucrece. It is interesting to note that in an era where playwrights were routinely jailed, William Shakespeare was never once imprisoned. Did he use this knowledge as leverage against her?"

The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years blends clever observations, common sense, and a squirt of humor to paint an entirely different view of the man who wrote the works of William Shakespeare. It even explains WHY the plays and poems were written.

You can purchase the book directly from the author's website, or at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.



Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER Photo
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER
Trey Reely, a retired educator, has released his new book, Jokes Make You Smarter: Create a Bazillion New Brain Cells with Every Joke.
James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY Photo
James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY
Author James Odell is an inmate that has been confined to the Hancock County Jail for approximately four years. He has released his new book 'The Road to Hancock County.'
Author Diana Aleksandrova Turns Her Struggles To Become Pregnant Into Childrens Book LAZY Photo
Author Diana Aleksandrova Turns Her Struggles To Become Pregnant Into Children's Book LAZY STORK
Diana Aleksandrova has always wanted to be a mom, but after years of trying to become pregnant, that dream hasn't come true yet. Inspired by her struggles and the legend about the storks bringing the babies, she writes 'The Lazy Stork'.
Dr. Derrick Noble Releases New Book LEADERSHIP LAUNCH Photo
Dr. Derrick Noble Releases New Book LEADERSHIP LAUNCH
In his first book, Leadership Launch: Essential Skills For New Leaders (Malcolm & Baldwin Publishing), America's top leadership authority Dr. Derrick Noble will teach members of emergent generations how they can go on to become the most effective leaders in their careers.

More Hot Stories For You


Texas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious DiseaseTexas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious Disease
February 13, 2023

Infectious disease expert Steven L. Berk, M.D. will celebrate the release of In Search of the Animalcule this February. Berk, an award-winning writer and Texas medical school dean, is author of Anatomy of a Kidnapping: A Doctor's Story, which People magazine hailed 'a harrowing account of a compassionate doctor's abduction at gunpoint from his own home. Stays with you.'
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'
February 13, 2023

Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, 'The Power of Sound to Heal' (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
February 13, 2023

Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTERTrey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER
February 9, 2023

Trey Reely, a retired educator, has released his new book, Jokes Make You Smarter: Create a Bazillion New Brain Cells with Every Joke.
James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTYJames Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY
February 1, 2023

Author James Odell is an inmate that has been confined to the Hancock County Jail for approximately four years. He has released his new book 'The Road to Hancock County.'
share