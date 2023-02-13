Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'

Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.

If you enjoy real-life mystery TV programs like Dateline, 20/20, or 48 hours, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years should be on your reading list.

Most of us have heard or read about Queen Elizabeth I. She was the daughter of King Henry VIII. Her mother Anne Boleyn was beheaded for committing adultery.

Queen Elizabeth I lived during the time of William Shakespeare so it might not surprise you that a new book about Shakespeare also mentions Queen Elizabeth. It is titled "The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the mysteries, myths, and mistakes of William Shakespeare, and in the book, author, Robert Boog claims that Queen Elizabeth may have been raped.

"Shakespeare gives away the secret in Twelfth Night, one of his famous plays," claims Boog, "Shakespeare had also penned the poem, The Rape of Lucrece. It is interesting to note that in an era where playwrights were routinely jailed, William Shakespeare was never once imprisoned. Did he use this knowledge as leverage against her?"

The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years blends clever observations, common sense, and a squirt of humor to paint an entirely different view of the man who wrote the works of William Shakespeare. It even explains WHY the plays and poems were written.

You can purchase the book directly from the author's website, or at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.