Peter Pan Flies In A New Direction With The Audio Book Release Of DRAMA PAN, The 12th Nicky And Noah Mystery Novel

Joe Cosentino always loved the story of Peter Pan, the boy who could dance with his own shadow, fly, save mermaids and Native American princesses, and protect his band of lost boys from pirates. He read the original J.M. Barre play countless times, and each theatrical, film, and television version delighted him. So after writing eleven popular Nicky and Noah cozy comedy mystery novels, he decided the twelfth novel would center around a very unusual production of Peter Pan.

In Drama Pan the merry theatrical crew at Treemeadow College create their own musical version of Peter Pan entitled, Every Fairy Needs a Big Hook! Hunky and hilarious Nicky Abbondanza, Professor of Play Directing, does double duty (Try saying that three times fast wearing dentures) as Mr. Darling and Captain Hook. Nicky's loving and loyal husband Noah gets the title role of Peter Pan. Their witty and wild best friends, Martin Anderson Theatre Department Chair and his husband Ruben, camp it up as a tiger of a Tiger Lily and a sassy Smee the pirate respectively. Nicky and Noah's stagestruck son Taavi tries to steal the show as Michael Darling, and Martin and Ruben's cocky son holds his own as John Darling. Martin's sassy secretary Shayla plays Mrs. Darling, and Nicky's longsuffering detective Manuello hits the ground as Nana and the Crocodile. Of course hilarity and murder ensue for Nicky and Noah to solve.

For those of you who haven't yet ventured to the land of Nicky and Noah (and you should!), it's a gay cozy mystery comedy series, meaning the setting is warm and cozy, the clues and murders (and laughs) come fast and furious, and there are enough plot twists and turns and a surprise ending to keep the pages turning (as Nicky would say) "faster than a call boy at a Family Values convention." At the center is the touching relationship between Professor of Play Directing Nicky Abbondanza and Associate Professor of Acting Noah Oliver. We watch them go from courting to marrying to adopting a child, all the while head over heels in love with each other. Reviewers called the series "hysterically funny farce," "Murder She Wrote meets Hart to Hart meets The Hardy Boys," and "captivating whodunits." One reviewer wrote they are the funniest books she's ever read! Another said Joe Cosentino is "a master storyteller."

In Drama Queen (Divine Magazine's Readers' Choice Award for Favorite LGBT Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Novel of the Year) Nicky directs the school play at Treemeadow College-which is named after its gay founders, Tree and Meadow. Theatre professors drops like stage curtains, and Nicky and Noah have to use their theatre skills, including impersonating other people, to figure out whodunit. The following novels on audio book bring more cases for the thespians to solve in Drama Muscle, Drama Luau, Drama Detective, Drama Fraternity, Drama Castle, Drama Dance, Drama Faerie, Drama Runway, Drama Christmas, and now Drama Pan.

As a past professional actor and college theatre professor/department chair, Joe knows first-hand the hysterically funny antics, sweet romance, and captivating mystery in the worlds of theatre and academia. The Nicky and Noah mysteries are full of them! You will laugh, cry, feel romantic, and love delving into this crackling new mystery audio book with more plot twists and turns than a congressional hearing.

The stage lights are coming up in Never Land on a lad who won't grow up without Viagra, a pirate with a huge hook, a twink called Tink, a Lily who's a tiger, a Merman perplexed at what's between his legs, and murder!

It's spring break at Treemeadow College, and Theatre professors and spouses Nicky Abbondanza and Noah Oliver, their best friends Martin and Ruben, and their sons Taavi and Ty are sprinkling on the fairy dust in an original musical extravaganza of Peter Pan entitled Every Fairy Needs a Big Hook! Pirates shout more than "Yo, ho!" when a family of visiting technical designers, the Coutures, drop like yesterday's fashions. Once again, our favorite thespians will need to use their drama skills to catch the killer before they get the hook. You will be applauding and shouting Bravo for Joe Cosentino's fast-paced, side-splittingly funny, edge-of-your-seat entertaining twelfth novel in this delightful series. So take your seats and believe in fairies. The stage lights are coming up in Never Land on a lad who won't grow up without Viagra, a pirate with quite the hook, a twink called Tink, a Lily who's a tiger, a Merman surprised at what's between his legs, and murder!

Praise for the Nicky and Noah mysteries:

"Joe Cosentino has a unique and fabulous gift. His writing is flawless, and his plot-lines will have you guessing until the very last page, which makes his books a joy to read. His books are worth their weight in gold, and if you haven't discovered them yet you are in for a rare treat." Divine Magazine

"Right to the end you are kept guessing, and the conclusion still has a surprise in store for you...the best modern Sherlock and Watson in books today...I highly recommend this book and the entire series, it's a pure pleasure, full of fun and love, written with talent and brio...fabulous...brilliant" Optimumm Book Reviews

"adventure, mystery, and romance with every page....Funny, clever, and sweet....I can't find anything not to love about this series....This read had me laughing and falling in love....Nicky and Noah are my favorite gay couple." Urban Book Reviews

"The story is fast paced, funny and sassy. The writing is very witty with lots of tongue-in-cheek humour....Highly recommended." Boy Meets Boy Reviews

"Every entry of the Nicky and Noah mystery series is rife with intrigue, calamity, and hilarity...Cosentino keeps us guessing - and laughing - until the end, as well as leaving us breathlessly anticipating the next Nicky and Noah thriller." Edge Media Network

"Superb fun from start to finish, for me this series gets stronger with every book, and that's saying something because the benchmark was set so very high with book 1." Three Books Over the Rainbow

"This is one hilarious series with a heart, and it just keeps getting better. I highly recommend them all, and please read them in the order they were written for full blown laugh out loud reading pleasure!" Scattered Thoughts and Rogue Words

Joe Cosentino was voted Favorite MM Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Author of the Year by the readers of Divine Magazine for Drama Queen, the first Nicky and Noah mystery novel. He is also the author of the remaining Nicky and Noah mysteries: Drama Muscle, Drama Cruise, Drama Luau, Drama Detective, Drama Fraternity, Drama Castle, Drama Dance, Drama Faerie, Drama Runway, Drama Christmas, Drama Pan, Drama TV, Drama Oz, Drama Prince, Drama Merry, Drama Daddy, Drama King; the Player Piano Mysteries: The Player and The Player's Encore; the Jana Lane Mysteries: Paper Doll, Porcelain Doll, Satin Doll, China Doll, Rag Doll; the Cozzi Cove series: Cozzi Cove: Bouncing Back, Moving Forward, Stepping Out, New Beginnings, Happy Endings; the In My Heart Anthology: An Infatuation & A Shooting Star; the Tales from Fairyland Anthology: The Naked Prince and Other Tales from Fairyland and Holiday Tales from Fairyland; the Bobby and Paolo Holiday Stories Anthology: A Home for the Holidays, The Perfect Gift, The First Noel; and the Found At Last Anthology: Finding Giorgio and Finding Armando. His books have won numerous Book of the Month awards and Rainbow Award Honorable Mentions. As an actor, Joe appeared in principal roles in film, television, and theatre, opposite stars such as Bruce Willis, Rosie O'Donnell, Nathan Lane, Jason Robards, and Holland Taylor. He received his Master of Fine Arts degree from Goddard College, Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz, and is currently a happily married emeritus college theatre professor residing in New York State.