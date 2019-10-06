New York Times Best Selling Series HOUSE OF NIGHT to Become a Television Series From the Creators of SHADOWHUNTERS

Vampires are making another comeback. There has been a lot of chatter about hotly anticipated novels such as Renée Ahdieh's THE BEAUTIFUL, out this week, and Kiran Millwood Hargrove's recently released THE DEATHLESS GIRLS. It was just announced that vampires are making their way back to the screen as well. Shadowhunters producers Don Carmody and David Comican are developing a TV series featuring the New York Times Best Selling Series House of Night, written by mother-daughter team P.C. and Kristin Cast from St. Martin's Press.

The initial House of Night series has a dozen books, followed by a spin-off, with the third book, FORGOTTEN, out later this month on October 29th. There are also comic books set in the world from Dark Horse, oracle cards, a handbook, a mythology guide, and novellas related to the series.

The series will be produced through their studio Don Carmody Television, which, in addition to Shadowhunters, has released shows such as Northern Rescue on Netflix and several Canadian projects that have been straight-to-TV and streaming releases in the USA such as Tokyo Trial and After the Ball. Together, they have also worked on successful franchises such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

P.C. Cast told Deadline, "Kristin and I are thrilled that Don and David have joined Team Cast! We love their work and believe they will respect the House of Night mythos as they bring it alive in a new medium. We're excited to see what the future will bring."

No details have been released on if the series is aiming for a debut on television or a streaming service, nor have any further details been revealed as of yet. BroadwayWorld will keep you up-to-date as news develops!

ABOUT HOUSE OF NIGHT:

After a Vampire Tracker Marks her with a crescent moon on her forehead, 16-year-old Zoey Redbird enters the House of Night and learns that she is no average fledgling. She has been Marked as special by the vampyre Goddess Nyx and has affinities for all five elements: Air, Fire Water, Earth and Spirit.

But she is not the only fledgling at the House of Night with special powers. When she discovers that the leader of the Dark Daughters, the school's most elite club, is mis-using her Goddess-given gifts, Zoey must look deep within herself for the courage to embrace her destiny - with a little help from her new vampyre friends (or Nerd Herd, as Aphrodite calls them).



-Summary from House of Night, Book 1: MARKED.





