New Picture Book Shows Children That Love Knows No Distance This Holiday Season

With social distancing still very much a part of our current society, the upcoming holiday season will look starkly different from the ones of our past, and children will need extra joy and attention this year more than ever. When author Cassie Hoyt (author of children's book, Hatch!) noticed her three-year old son struggling to understand why he couldn't see his grandparents during the pandemic, she decided to write her second children's book, I Miss You Most, as an entertaining way for children to lift their spirits by stirring up family memories and sparking their imagination to dream up new adventures on the horizon.

I Miss You Most features catchy rhymes and vibrant, colorful illustrations - all the while the perfect inspirational antidote for children (ages 4-8) not only struggling with the emotions and confusion of not seeing loved ones during COVID-19 lockdowns, but also those struggling with other issues such as military deployment, divorce, grief, separation anxiety, moving, displacement, bereavement, and more.

Hoyt hopes that I Miss You Most will "help children through the heartache of distance by showing them how to hold their loved ones near" and she firmly believes that "imagination is a great way to cope." I Miss You Most will allow children to explore the seas as a pirate or twirl like ballerinas, as they use their imagination to bridge even the greatest distance.

Cassie Hoyt is a children's author and perfusionist. She lives in North Carolina with her husband and two sons. She enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. Inspiration for her books typically comes from her silly boys or fond memories of her childhood. Learn more about Cassie Hoyt and her children's books at www.cassiehoyt.com

I Miss You Most is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.