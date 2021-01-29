New Harry Potter Books CRAFTING WIZARDRY, EXPLORE DIAGON ALLEY and HOGWARTS HOUSE MAGIC Out Spring 2021

Insight Editions is pleased to announce four new additions to its catalog of Harry Potter film tie-in titles.

Harry Potter: Gryffindor Magic: Artifacts from the Wizarding World

Harry Potter: Slytherin Magic: Artifacts from the Wizarding World

(March 2, 2021 | $24.99 each)

Show off your Gryffindor or Slytherin house pride with these official collections of unique collectibles, Hogwarts house facts, movie trivia and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Are you an ambitious Slytherin or courageous Gryffindor? Let your house pride show with this authentic collection of movie props, reproductions, souvenirs and collectibles inspired by the Harry Potter films. Packed with surprises to discover, unfold the deluxe case to reveal a house pennant, button, patches and pencils and more! Includes never-before-seen art, as well as trivia and behind-the-scenes moments from famous Gryffindors and Slytherins like Harry Potter, Professor Snape, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy.

Harry Potter: Exploring Diagon Alley

(March 9, 2021 | $29.99)

A thrillingly detailed tour of Diagon Alley, as seen in the Harry Potter films!

Explore Diagon Alley in gorgeous and intricate full-color illustrations. From the stacked shelves of Ollivanders and Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes to the vaults of Gringotts and beyond, journey through fan-favorite locations seen in the Harry Potter films. In immersive drawings of the magical street, you'll spot iconic scenes, beloved witches and wizards, enchanted artifacts, and more. Along the way, you'll be treated to fascinating facts about the movie magic that brought Harry Potter to life on the big screen.

Harry Potter: Crafting Wizardry: The Official Harry Potter Craft Book

(March 23, 2021 | $24.99 each)

Featuring over 25 crafts covering a range of skill levels, Crafting Wizardry includes clear, step-by-step, illustrated instructions so that the whole family can share in the magic. Inside you'll learn how to craft your very own wand, decorate your home to showcase your Hogwarts house pride, create your own pop-ups, and so much more.

Sprinkled with fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights, this book also features film stills, original concept art, and blueprints from the making of the Harry Potter films to take you deeper into the Wizarding World and further inspire your creativity. So get ready, it's time for some crafting wizardry!