New Coming Of Age Historical Fiction Set In War Torn Romania

Prolific United Nations professor Roberta Seret, Ph.D. infuses government secrets and stories from Romania with fiction to construct an influential and interchangeable series of self-discovery in the upcoming Transylvanian Trilogy.

While many associate Transylvania with vampire stories and gothic architecture, Dr. Seret unveils the secrets of the legendary region with characters forever influenced by its dark past. The novels, which can be read independently and out of order, all connect by four lifelong friends who call themselves the Four Musketeers. With each book in the Transylvania Trilogy-Gift of Diamonds, Love Odyssey, and Treasure Seekers, readers are transported back and explore each part of Transylvania with a different view: a survival story beginning in 1960s Romania under its first spell of Communism, a love story between two doctors fighting a typhus epidemic, and a mystery set in Istanbul in 2013, where two friends find themselves tangled in an international laundering scheme. While each story has its own sets of political thrills, they set our heroines on a different journey to find the missing, unanswered part of themselves-the parts that which they truly seek.

In Gift of Diamonds, Seventeen-year-old Mica is a determined aspiring actress living with her parents in Romania as Nicolae Ceausescu begins his reign. Her parents are covertly political and influential, which makes them a perfect target to be stopped by the Secret Police. They're soon arrested, leaving Mica to flee the country with her father's rare-and possibly cursed-diamonds. With her parents imprisoned, it's up to Mica to investigate the terrorism involving Ceausescu and his nuclear business partners. Will revealing the truth to the world finally bring her the peace she seeks? Gift of Diamonds reveals hidden secrets of how Fascism led to Communism which began the seeds of modern-day Terrorism.

ROBERTA SERET, Ph.D. is the founder and executive director of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) at United Nations, International Cinema Education Organization and the Director of ESL and Film for the Hospitality Committee of the United Nations. She is an adjunct instructor at New York University in English and has published various articles in film review for the Journal of International Criminal Justice and Oxford University Press. Her work in the United Nations Global Classroom has been praised by various influential Americans, including Michelle Obama, Mike Bloomberg, and Caroline Kennedy. The Transylvania Trilogy is her first fiction series.

