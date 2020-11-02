New Book, THE 10-MINUTE MUSICAL, An Anthology From The SOUND BITES Festival, is Now Available

To celebrate the release, Theatre Now will be presenting two livestreamed events on November 13th and November 20th.

Theatre Now, a New York based non-profit artist service organization, has published The 10-Minute Musical, an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival. The first ever anthology of 10-minute musicals, the book features 25 complete musicals and is a resource for educators, producers, theatre enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the musical theatre form. More information on the book, including a link to purchase, can be found at www.tnny.org/anthology-book.

"They say good things come in small packages. And they do! In The 10-Minute Musical, Theatre Now has selected and assembled 25 new 10-minute musicals from some of the most talented emerging writers in today's musical theater" says composer Stephen Flaherty. "Perfect for educational and experimental theaters, as well as anyone looking for something new and different in the world of musical theater. Best of all, proceeds from the book help fund Theatre Now's non-profit programming for new musical theatre writers. A win-win!"

"This anthology represents some of the best of SOUND BITES, chosen from our first six years of producing 10-minute musicals in the festival," says Thomas Morrissey, Aristic Director of Theatre Now. "Whatever your interest in the short musical, whether as a writer, actor, educator, producer, or theatre enthusiast, we hope that you enjoy the talent, creativity, diversity, and energy of musical theatre represented in these selections."

The following musicals are included in the anthology:

A MOST AVERAGE MUSICAL Book & Lyrics by Jonathan Keebler, Music by Bob Kelly, Based on a Screenplay by Talia Berger

A RELATIVE RELATIONSHIP Book, Music, & Lyrics by Timothy Huang

ANT AND GRASSHOPPER Book & Lyrics by A.J. Freeman, Music by Dimitri Landrain

BITTERSWEET LULLABY Book by Will Lacker, Music & Lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn

BOOK LOVERS Book & Lyrics by Talaura Harms, Music by Jonathan Bauerfeld

BYSTANDER Book & Lyrics by Ed Levy, Music by Eric Grunin

COOKIE SOIREE Book & Lyrics by Justin Anthony Long, Music by Ge Enrique, Concept by Jonny Lee Jr.

COOKING FOR TWO Book & Lyrics by Charlie O'Leary, Music by Karl Hinze

DEAD FLOWERS Book, Music, & Lyrics by Michael Finke

DINOSAUR Book, Music, & Lyrics by Zach Spound

END OF THE LINE Book by Howard Ho, Lyrics by Chris Edgar, Music by Kristen Rea

FINDING THE WORDS Book & Lyrics by Andy Roninson and Chris Critelli, Music by Andy Roninson

FRANKLIN PIERCE: DRAGON SLAYER Book & Lyrics by Preston Max Allen, Music by Will Buck

ON YOUR MARK! Book & Lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, Music by Aaron Kenny

PELLETS, CHERRIES, AND LIES: THE PAC MAN STORY Book, Music, & Lyrics by Erik Przytulski

RUN THIS TOWN Book & Lyrics by Cindy Sideris, Music by Assaf Gleizner

SUPERHOTS! Book & Lyrics by Blair Bodine, Book & Music by Joel Esher

THE ALMOST IN-LAWS Book & Lyrics by Greg Edwards, Music by Andy Roninson

THE ANSWERING MACHINE Book & Lyrics by Kevin Hammonds, Music by Andy Roninson

THE CHARM Book & Lyrics by Christiana Cole, Music by David Shenton

THE FACEBOOK FIGHTER Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan

THE HIPSTER SISTER Book, Music, & Lyrics by Andy Roninson

THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan

WHAT'S YOUR WISH? Book, Music, & Lyrics by Thicket & Thistle

WELCOME TO RIDGINGTON Book & Lyrics by Jordan Silver, Music by Luke Steinhauer

To celebrate the release of the book, and to highlight the artistic value of the 10-minute musical, Theatre Now will be presenting two livestreamed events on November 13th and November 20th at 8pm. Each evening will be hosted by Thomas Morrissey and Colleen Harris and will feature material from the upcoming SOUND BITES 7.0 Festival of 10-Minute Musicals, including new music and interviews with the lyricists and composers. Tickets are free and are available at tnny.org/sound-bites-streaming-live.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.

For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.

