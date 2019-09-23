New Book Sweeps Kindle Free Days Charts

Most authors hope to have a bestseller in one category. When author and life coach Julie Barbera's book Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection offered Amazon Kindle free days, Barbera was surprised to see her book was ranked number one in four categories, including Christian Inspiration, Religious Leadership, Christian Professional Growth and Women's Christian Living.

Julie's book is also in second place as an Amazon Hot New Release in the Kindle Paid store in the Christian Leadership category and third place for Religious Leadership.

"My prayer is that others will see their story in my story and that my journey will become their journey," Barbera said.

Barbera developed a social media following of more than 18,000 through the regular posting of her inspirational quotes. "I feel that my quotes resonate with readers because they carry a message of hope. Every quote was written to inspire others to become the best and most authentic version of themselves," she said.

In Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, Julie shares poignant anecdotes about psychological and spiritual growth. Each chapter begins with a Bible verse and ends with a graphic quote from Barbera. A lighthouse theme extends from the cover and continues through chapter graphics, a reminder of our journey and the hope we find.

According to Barbera, the main message behind her book is that "many miss gems searching for pearls at the bottom of the sea. All of us have unique qualities and these are our gems. Far too much time is spent trying to reach a state of perfection. Instead, we should focus on what makes us special to bring out the best in ourselves."

"Barbera's alluring ideas and insights gathered from personal experience will urge readers to comprehend their full potential," said The Prairies Book Review's five-star review of the book.

Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection launched as an e-book and paperback on Sept. 6, 2019 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through worldwide distribution via Ingram Spark. Barbera is recording the audiobook and plans to have the book translated into multiple languages.

Julie will be at the Barnes & Nobles store in Boyton Beach, Florida for a book signing event on October 19, 2019. She will be at the Barnes & Nobles store in Coral Springs, Florida on November 2, 2019.

Julie Barbera is a life coach and the president of Inspireu2Action. She attended Florida Atlantic University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is completing the Certified Professional Coach Program at the University of Miami.





