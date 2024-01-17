New Book By Dr. Robert Barner to Show Leaders How To Succeed Through Self-Coaching

Want to get ahead but lack a coach?

In his latest book, Bootstrap: How to Succeed as a Leader Through Self-Coaching, Dr. Robert Barner, an experienced executive coach, author, and management consultant, gives readers the tools they need to take charge of their own careers. Bootstrap includes thought-provoking questions, application exercises, and real-life case studies. Bootstrap is designed to help experienced managers quickly identify areas for leveraging their performance and preparing for broader leadership roles. Non-managers will find it an excellent toolkit for preparing for their first leadership role. It's like having your own portable coach and advisor in book form.

About the Author

Dr. Robert Barner has over 40 years of experience as both a corporate leadership development executive and a leadership coach, and is the author of several books on coaching and leadership development.

Bootstrap is available February 2024

Amazon, Apple Books, and major Booksellers

