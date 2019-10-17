Neil Perry Gordon Releases THE RIGHTEOUS ONE: A Cobbler's Tale Into The Dreamworld And Beyond

Less than a year after author Neil Perry Gordon introduced the world to mysticism, adventure, and a family going beyond their limits to survive in the popular historical novel A Cobbler's Tale, he reintroduces the characters of the captivating Potasznik family with fresh, adventuresome and dreamlike storylines in the new metaphysical sequel, The Righteous One: A Cobbler's Tale into the Dreamworld and Beyond. In this new release, Moshe Potasznik, a teen in A Cobbler's Tale, is now past middle age and a cobbler himself who has been called upon to destroy the rasha and notorious New York gangster Solomon Blass.

Switching from real world to dream world, metaphysical aspects of The Righteous One will appeal to readers willing to explore the ability of the mind to live without the constraints of the body. Gordon describes this as, "Telling the tale of one's inner life and transcending the present in order to go deeper into a universal spiritual truth. It's allowing the soul to have a voice." He also revisits elements of the Jewish mystical tradition Kabbalah introduced to readers in A Cobbler's Tale. Moshe vs. Solomon, good vs. evil, and tzaddik vs. rasha all come together in the dream world exposing a darker side of the Kabbalah through a spiritual adventure of past, present, and future.

What does Gordon hope to accomplish with this adventurous and fast-paced series? He shares, "Writing and creating fuels my happiness. I also hope to leave a legacy for future generations that provides a guiding light. Even a simple life can change the world."

Neil Perry Gordon achieved his goal of becoming an author of historical fiction with his first novel, A Cobbler's Tale, published in the fall of 2018. With dozens of reviews praising his writing style, he released his second novel, Moon Flower, the following year. Born in the Bronx, Neil is the eldest son to Elaine and Walter Gordon. At the age of seven years old, Neil's family moved from the Bronx, to the suburban community of Rockland County. Neil graduated as the first high school class from the Green Meadow Waldorf School in 1976. Shortly after graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Pace University, he moved to South Florida and started a drapery business. In 1990, he relocated back to New York. He has two adult sons, Samuel and Maximilian. Neil has written two professional trade books, The Designer's Coach, and An Architect's Guide to Engineered Shading Solutions.

The Righteous One is available on Amazon, IndieBound, and wherever books are sold.





