Mike Pingel Releases New Book FLOWERS OF WEST HOLLYWOOD: FROM MY 2020 QUARANTINE WALKS

The new book of photos is now available for purchase on Amazon.

The new book of photos called Flowers of West Hollywood: from my 2020 Quarantine walks by photographer Mike Pingel is now available on Amazon.com.

The book is full of beautiful images of flowers that Pingel, a resident of West Hollywood, took during his daily walks from the beginning of the pandemic in March through July 2020.

For many years, Pingel has enjoyed logging in his daily 10,000 steps to make his FitBit happy. When Covid-19 hit California and West Hollywood was closed down, Pingel continued to stay active with his walking to keep himself sane.

On one of these walks as the Los Angeles air began to clear, Pingel noticed that the flowers seemed to be super happy. "On my daily walks, I started to take photos of the blooming flowers of West Hollywood. Many of these images are posted on my Instagram account and are showcased within these pages. I hope you enjoy the beautiful flowers that have brought so much joy to me and the people of West Hollywood, CA." states Pingel.

The softback book is 8.5"x8.5" with 102 pages and almost 100 full color images of the flowers Pingel encountered during his walks. His walks around West Hollywood include La Cienega Blvd to Fairfax Blvd; Hacienda Place to San Vicente Bouvard: plus up and down side streets of Fountain Ave, Crescent Heights Ave, Laurel Ave, Kings Road, Sweetzer Ave, Harper St, Havenhurst Dr... or just simply ... all-round the West Hollywood neighborhoods.

"Funny I never thought of publishing a book of my flowers photos. However, a a friend was so complimentary about the images I posted on Instagram, it got me thinking and wondering how they would look in a book." mentions Pingel.

Pingel would love if you are walking around the WEST HOLLYWOOD area or Los Angeles to join the FLOWERS of WEST HOLLYWOOD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/flowersWEHO and share your beautiful flowers photos from your own walk and share them with the hashtag #FLOWERSOFWEHO

Pingel works in the entertainment field as a photographer, actor, host, writer and publicist. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Pingel has been keeping busy with filming online shows as Collector's Heaven a show he chats with collectors and their collections; The Mike Pingel Show which Pingel chats with authors, actors and producers; and every Saturday he hosts Live Chat with Tanya Roberts featuring actress Tanya Roberts from Charlie's Angels and James Bond fame talking with her fans.

Pingel has also written six books: Betty White Rules the World, Channel Surfing: Charlie's Angels, Channel Surfing: Wonder Woman, Angelic Heaven: A Fan's Guide to Charlie's Angels, and Works of Pingel.

Pingel was Farrah Fawcett's personal assistant from 2005-2007. As a Hollywood publicist, he has worked with celebrities including Pat Boone, Harlem Globetrotters, Della Reese, Tanya Roberts and the cast of Chico's Angels. As an actor, Pingel has appeared on stage in Transvestites on the Run, and on TV in Fawcett's hit reality show, Chasing Farrah, Marc Anthony's, Ahora Quien music video, American Most Wanted, Unsolved Mysteries, and A Few Good Men.

Pingel is also an avid collector of Charlie's Angels memorabilia that includes over 2,000 items. His collection, one of the largest on Charlie's Angels, includes rare items including the original script for the show entitled, "Harry's Angels," a pinball machine, dolls, dresses, cosmetic beauty kits, Farrah Fawcett "Red Swimsuit" poster and much, much more.

In the 1990s, he became known as an Angelologist in the media and created CharliesAngels.com, which premiered on the internet in October 1996. The site was quickly picked as the site of the day by Yahoo! and WebTV. Since 1996, the site has kept Charlie's Angels fans updated about the show and on all the six actress who played the Angels.

