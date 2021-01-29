Michael Wojciechowski Releases New Novel VICARIOUS VACATIONS

Author Michael Wojciechowski has announced the release of his new novel, Vicarious Vacations. A cautionary tale highlighting the unintended consequences of social media addiction, the book was released by Black Rose Writing in December 2020.

Like so many millennials, Paige Reynolds yearns for social media stardom. Vicarious Vacations, an organization that manufactures fake vacations to increase one's social media influence, promises users their services can guarantee ascension to social media royalty. True to their word, Vicarious Vacations elevates Paige's online presence, but now that she's amassed a respectable following, what will she pay to regain her privacy?

Vicarious Vacations is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:

Vicarious Vacations

By Michael Wojciechowski

Publisher: Black Rose Writing

Published: December 2020

ISBN: 978-1684335947

ASIN: B08KPB6V6Q

Pages: 249

Genre: Fiction

About the Author:

Michael Wojciechowski is a native Utahan. He is of average height, weight, and intelligence. By all accounts, he is extra-ordinary. Vicarious Vacations is his fifth novel and probably his best.