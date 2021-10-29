Marlene F Cheng Releases New Romance Novel TEMPTATION AND SURRENDER

Author Marlene F Cheng has announced the release of her new women's fiction, romance novel, Temptation and Surrender: A Secret Love Child Romance. This is the first book in her Love is Forever series.

This secret love child romance exposes illicit temptations-

A doctor-patient romantic encounter.

Complications compound.

The charismatic hockey player is married with children.

Fearing media fodder,

the conniving young doctor schemes to conceal her prize.

Indecision brings the unsuspecting athletic lover to his knees.

Despair tears him to his wit's end.

He must choose:

To abandon his loving family

Or



To forsake his heart's fathomless desire.

Temptation and Surrender: A Secret Love Child Romance is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.