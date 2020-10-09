Larry Darter to Release Crime Mystery PERCHANCE TO DREAM

The book will be released on October 13th.

Author Larry Darter has announced the upcoming release of his new crime mystery, Perchance To Dream. The book is scheduled for release by Fedora Press on October 13, 2020, the is the eighth book in The Malone Mystery Novels series.

A simple missing persons case gets complicated for an L. A. private investigator.

When two young Kardashian-like sisters, Brentwood debutantes, go missing, their father calls in Malone to find them. The client, the ultra-wealthy owner of Los Angeles' largest luxury car dealership and a candidate for the L. A. city council with a trophy wife half his age, can't imagine where his daughters have gone. Malone embarks on what he expects to be a routine missing persons gig, a simple bread and butter case for a gumshoe, but things get complicated. After Malone interviews one of the missing girl's close friends, she inexplicably commits suicide. Next, there's a mysterious murder. He uncovers hints of blackmail. Once again, Malone must descend into the seedy underbelly of the City of Angeles in his quest to find the missing young women and get the answers to some very pressing questions.

Perchance To Dream will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

LARRY DARTER is an American crime fiction writer. His Malone novels include Cold Comfort, Live Long Day, Foul Play, and Black Deeds, and he is the author of the T. J. O'Sullivan crime thriller novels.

