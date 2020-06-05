L.K. Hingey Releases New Book KIMBER

Author L.K. Hingey has released new book KIMBER: Book One of The Elyrian Chronicles [June 5, 2020]. Full of vivid characters readers can't help but love, and set in a stunningly detailed dystopian world, KIMBER will appeal to fans of books like The Hunger Games, Divergent, Maze Runner, and the movie Avatar.

KIMBER is set in the year 2209, twenty years after a solar storm ravaged the Earth's ozone layer. Of the 11 billion people living on the planet at the time, only 200 managed to seek refuge from the radiation by disappearing underground. With the bonds of oxygen obliterated, the damage to the ozone was irreversible. Every living thing exposed wilted and died, leading to global extinction. What's left of humanity is trying to rebuild in Inanna, a cave city that contains Mankind's last hope. The designers of Inanna knew that human body would be too fragile to ever compete with the piercing gamma rays on the surface, and were contracted to secretly fuse human DNA with the genomes of two highly radiation resistant animal species.

The lines of morality are blurred in a chaotic race against time; a race to build an Ark for the salvation of life itself. Kimber is one of 23. She, her brothers, and her sisters are the first of their kind, a brand-new subspecies of humans called Auroras. Named for the colorful magnetic phenomenon of the heavens, the Auroreans come of age in a city where they are forced to answer a life-changing question: Are they Inannian citizens or are they slaves?

"Through my time in the service flying helicopters and all my adventures after, I have come to love exploration and excitement," Hingey says. "I hope KIMBER will give readers that same rush as they dive into the pages and deep into the new world of Inanna."

L.K. Hingey was born, raised, and enlisted into the U.S. Army out of Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2012 as a private and commercial helicopter pilot with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, before commissioning as a U.S. Army officer. She has since medically retired from the military and continues the Army lifestyle as an Active Duty spouse. She resides with her husband, Jonathon, who is U.S. Army Blackhawk pilot.

Upcoming works include Books Two and Three of The Elyrian Chronicles and Books One and Two of The Elyrian Prequels. KIMBER is available on Amazon and through all major booksellers.

Purchase on Amazon HERE.

For more information, visit www.lkhingeybooks.com or connect with her on Instagram and Facebook.

