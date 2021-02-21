Krissi Dallas Promotes Her YA Fantasy Novel 'Windchaser'

Author Krissi Dallas has announced the promotion of her YA fantasy novel, Windchaser. This is book one in the Phantom Island series. Other books in the series include: Windfall - Book 2,

Watercrossing - Book 3, Watermark - Book 4, and Firetrap - Book 5. Book six, Earthbound will be releasing in 2021.

A romantic portal fantasy for the young and young-at-heart...

High school senior Whitnee has spent six years rebuilding her identity after her father's mysterious disappearance left her with more questions than answers. With her two best friends, Morgan and Caleb, she returns as a mentor to the summer camp of her childhood. Nestled in the Texas hill country, Camp Fusion is everything Whitnee remembers-except for the haunting visions that only she can see. One fateful night, Whitnee and her friends embark on a magical voyage where unexpected adventure and heart-stopping romance collide-a journey that might unlock the dark, complicated mysteries of Whitnee's family history. But will she find the answers she is looking for?

Windchaser is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Krissi still goes to camp every summer with the teens of Fusion Student Ministries. Like her fictional heroine, Krissi is also a gray-eyed Aerodorian from Texas with a ridiculous fish phobia. She adores her youth pastor husband, two sons, and two Yorkies. When she's not busy throwing dance parties, both in her living room for her boys and at school for her junior high prep students, she daydreams about and writes down fantastical adventures. She has a hard time not hugging during a pandemic, so you can send her virtual hugs on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Visit KrissiDallas.com for all the fun.