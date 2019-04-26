Kaye Park Hinckley Releases New Southern Gothic Novel
Author Kaye Park Hinckley announces that her new southern gothic, The Distance Between High and Low, is a finalist in the William Faulkner/William Wisdom Competition and the Tuscany Prize for Fiction.
"The Distance Between High and Low" is a Southern Gothic novel about the consequences for two young people who set out to learn the identity of their father. Teenaged twins, Lizzie and Peck live in the house of their eccentric, widowed grandmother Pearl--a house of history and secrets-- along with their unstable, drug-addicted, artist mother, Lila, and Izear, a half-Cherokee Indian devoted to Pearl who took him into her house many years before. Often with dark humor, the story focuses on the strivings of complex characters in the fictional town of Highlow, Alabama from the 1960's into the 1980's.
The Distance Between High and Low is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
The Distance Between High and Low
A Southern Gothic Novel
By Kaye Park Hinckley
Publisher: Prytania Publishing
Published: April 2019
ISBN: 978-1975976392
ASIN: B07QDD9QPR
Pages: 284
Genre: Southern Gothic
About the Author:
Kaye Park Hinckley is a 2018 Independent Press Award winner, the author of seven novels and a short story collection.
http://www.kayeparkhinckley.com
