Julie Parker Releases Science Fiction Novel ALTERED STATE

Author Julie Parker has announced the promotion of her science fiction novel, Altered State. When six teens take part in a revolutionary project called Ghost Walk, things suddenly take a sinister turn when the cost of the cures might be the existence of the human race.

Not all ghosts are dead.

Life as a ghost is an adjustment for Casa-one of six teens chosen for an experimental project. Her body rests deep inside the mountains surrounding her small town, awaiting the day a cure is discovered for her condition.

Suspicions surrounding the project arise, forcing Casa to uncover hard, uncomfortable truths behind the science. She soon discovers that bodies aren't the only thing buried in the mountains, and the cost of cures might be the existence of the human race.

Altered State is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Julie

Parker is a long-time resident of Hamilton, Ontario, where she raised her two sons with her husband of over twenty-seven years. As a family, they built their home, right where they tore down the old one.

Julie spent six years working in the public library, and over ten years working with children. Both occupations inspired a love of reading, writing, and endless story telling.

Having a long love affair with writing, Julie spent countless hours creating stories and reading them to her boys. Now empty nesters, she spends her time hatching tales, and enchanting her husband with her endless story ideas. Lucky for him, they built a man-cave too.