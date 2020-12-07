Journalist Barry Jagoda Releases New Memoir JOURNEYS WITH JIMMY CARTER AND OTHER ADVENTURES IN MEDIA

La Jolla Author Barry Jagoda has announced his memoir, Journeys with Jimmy Carter and Other Adventures in Media, published by Koehler Books.

The book reveals deep knowledge of elections, traditional and new media, and the importance of seeking new journeys throughout one's life.

Assistant to Jimmy Carter, Emmy-winning producer for CBS coverage of the first man on the moon and the Watergate scandal, and public affairs expert Barry Jagoda writes of his dramatic roots and rise from Texas to New York City and Washington DC, becoming a noted authority on the powerful use of new and legacy media. According to Theodore H. White, the "secret weapon" for Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign, "understanding the process of television news coverage was essential for winning the White House. . . . Barry Jagoda brought that dimension to the Carter campaign."

This modern history describes effective use of media tools in politics, business development and brand promotion, and includes practical tips on the use of media to promote candidates and defeat others in 2020.

Quote from the Author: "Nearly half of this memoir takes place in the Southland, mostly happy and productive times in Los Angeles and the rest of California. Reviewers and readers will benefit from sharing these experiences." -Barry Jagoda

Barry Jagoda was television advisor to Governor Jimmy Carter and White House special assistant to the president. He was also an Emmy Award-winning writer and producer at NBC News and CBS News, including working with Walter Cronkite as producer for the Apollo 11 moon landing and for Watergate coverage. Jagoda is an authority on the transition from traditional media to the digital world that now challenges candidates, elected officials and international thought leaders. Barry Jagoda earned a BA in American studies at the University of Texas, Austin, and an MS from the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University. With Texas roots, and after many years in New York and Washington DC, Jagoda now lives in San Diego and continues to be a campaign media advisor and media publicist for high technology companies. He is also a contributing writer for Times of SanDiego.com.

PRAISE FOR Journeys with Jimmy Carter and Other Adventures in Media:

“Heartfelt, beautifully written memoir about the fast lane of American journalism and politics. Highly recommended.” -Douglas Brinkley, Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History, Rice University, Author of Cronkite and The Unfinished Presidency, among others

"Presidencies all have their own unique stories. Working in the White House advising the world's most powerful leader can be exhilarating, infuriating, addictive, troubling, useful and harmful. There are few who have experienced those episodes as an insider. Barry Jagoda is both a scholar and practitioner of media and politics. His experience and insight offer a unique view into Jimmy Carter's presidency told like no other." -Cyrus Krohn, Former Publisher of Slate Magazine, worked for Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush.

The book is available at Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Paperback: ISBN-10: 1646630319; ISBN-13 : 978-1646630318 Hardcover: ISBN-10: 1646630335 ISBN-13 : 978-1646630332 eBook ISBN: 978-1-64663-032-5

More information: barryjagoda.com - barry@barryjagoda.com

Media Contact: Susan J. Farese, SJF Communications - SJF Communications@gmail.com

