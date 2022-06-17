JoDee Neathery Releases Literary Mystery A KIND OF HUSH

A Kind of Hush is one of five finalists in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards contest in the highly competitive mystery category.

A Kind of Hush explores whether there is a gray area between right and wrong. The Mackie family is enjoying a June outing at a rugged park near their Buffalo, New York home when tragedy strikes. One parent survives along with their teenage daughter and seven-year-old son found hiding in the woods. Was this a horrendous accident or something more heinous, and if so, whodunnit and whydunit? A mantle of ambiguity - a kind of hush - hangs between the survivors like a live grenade without its pin as each one deals with the circumstances and revelations surrounding the incident.

About the Author:



JoDee Neathery is a firm believer that dreams do come true with the release of her debut award winning novel, Life in a Box, in July 2017 asking the question, how much would you sacrifice to hide a secret? A few colorful characters were plucked off her family tree, encasing their world inside fictional events to create her literary novel.

The idea for her latest novel, A Kind of Hush, appeared in the middle of the night with the profile of the young boy and the first few sentences scratched out on the every-present notepad on the nightstand beside her bed. "I didn't know the whole story, but I knew that whatever I wrote next, this young lad had to play a major role in the narrative and Gabriel Edward Mackie doesn't disappoint."

JoDee was born in Southern California moving to Midland, Texas at the age of five. Her professional career began in the banking industry moving into public relations executive recruiting until relocating to East Texas where she experienced more opportunities to write and enjoys a byline, Back Porch Musings, a lighthearted view of life in general, in an area newspaper. Her dream "job" has been chairing and writing minutes and reviews for the community book club, Bookers, for eighteen years and it was those members that championed her novel writing journey. "They believed in me before I did."

Find out more information about the book and author on BookBuzz