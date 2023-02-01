Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY

The book is the true and untold story of James Odell's life and he donates a portion of the proceeds to charity in the Hancock County area.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Author James Odell is an inmate that has been confined to the Hancock County Jail for approximately four years. He has released his new book "The Road to Hancock County." It is the true and untold story of James Odell's life and he donates a portion of the proceeds to charity in the Hancock County area.

Meet the man who had it all, lost his all, but found true all.

The Road to Hancock County was written by author James Odell who has multiple book deal with different publishers and is ready to sign a contract with one. Initially, James Odell did not want to author the book. But after working with inmates at the jail, seeing the opioid crisis in Hancock County, a near death experience with heroin, teaching an in-house rehab, teaching theology courses, and seeing the impact that the disease of addiction has had on modern society, he decided to go ahead with the project.

The book entitled "The Road to Hancock County" tells the story about his humble beginnings in the poorest crime ridden neighborhood of Arlington, Texas. It shows how he went from making twenty dollars a day to $220,000-$350,000 a year. It tells of his rise all the way to the top of the residential roofing industry and then his long fall from power, position, and prestige. Then it talks about how he became an alcoholic, drug addict, and resorted to a life of crime. James Odell gives you a riveting, jaw dropping, account of his former life and his conversion to Christianity. In the end he would go on to help thousands in just four years.

If you are ready for a wild, jaw-dropping rollercoaster of crime, drugs, and sex- prepare to meet James Odell-a millionaire who spent his fortune on alcohol, cocaine, women, and a lavish lifestyle.

About the Author:

James Odell is from Arlington Texas. He is forty-five years old and has three daughters. Author James Odell's sole purpose in life now is to help those enslaved by the disease of addiction to make better choices. He plans to do this through education, treatment centers, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Jesus Christ. James Odell has spoken at multiple churches, schools, and treatment centers all over South Mississippi.

Check out his Road to Hancock County YouTube Channel

Available for purchase at Amazon, BN.com, Kobo, Apple Books, Google Books, and many other online retailers.




